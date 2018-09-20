You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Visual Effects Firm Vividthree Heads for Singapore IPO

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
'Ah Boys To Men: Frogmen"
CREDIT: Courtesy of Golden Village Pictures

Singapore-based digital effects company Vividthree Holdings is to float on the local stock exchange later this month. The IPO will raise $9.50 million (S$13 million).

The firm is a subsidiary of mini-conglomerate mm2 Asia, which currently has a 49% holding. That position will fall to 42% and leading individual shareholders Charles Yeo and Jay Hong be diluted from 16% each to 13% each.

The new shares are being sold at S$0.25 apiece. At that price the enlarged company will have a market capitalization of $61.4 (S$84 million).

Vividthree has produced effects for local movies including “Ah Boys to Men,” “Ah Boys to Men II” and “Ah Boys to Men 3 – Frogmen.” It is also involved in a large-scale 360-degree dome projection mapping project, “The Future of Us,” a futuristic multi-sensory experiential exhibition.

The company say that most of the fresh cash will be used for working capital, while about a third will be deployed for purchases of intellectual property and other companies and joint ventures. It is committed to develop a virtual reality thematic tour show based on the Korean film “Train to Busan.”

Proforma profits in the financial year to March stood at $2.05 million (S$2.8 million), on revenues of $5.12 million (S$7 million). Mm2 Asia, which recently bought the Cathay Organisation, cinema chain is currently valued at $318 million (S$436 million).

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Biz

  • 'Ah Boys To Men: Frogmen"

    Visual Effects Firm Vividthree Heads for Singapore IPO

    Singapore-based digital effects company Vividthree Holdings is to float on the local stock exchange later this month. The IPO will raise $9.50 million (S$13 million). The firm is a subsidiary of mini-conglomerate mm2 Asia, which currently has a 49% holding. That position will fall to 42% and leading individual shareholders Charles Yeo and Jay Hong […]

  • Mark Cuban

    Mark Cuban to Donate $10 Million to Women's Causes Following Dallas Mavericks Investigation

    Singapore-based digital effects company Vividthree Holdings is to float on the local stock exchange later this month. The IPO will raise $9.50 million (S$13 million). The firm is a subsidiary of mini-conglomerate mm2 Asia, which currently has a 49% holding. That position will fall to 42% and leading individual shareholders Charles Yeo and Jay Hong […]

  • George Ezra plays to a huge

    Ticketmaster Accused of Colluding With Scalpers

    Singapore-based digital effects company Vividthree Holdings is to float on the local stock exchange later this month. The IPO will raise $9.50 million (S$13 million). The firm is a subsidiary of mini-conglomerate mm2 Asia, which currently has a 49% holding. That position will fall to 42% and leading individual shareholders Charles Yeo and Jay Hong […]

  • Ashley Judd Harvey Weinstein

    Judge Allows Ashley Judd to Pursue Weinstein Blacklisting Suit

    Singapore-based digital effects company Vividthree Holdings is to float on the local stock exchange later this month. The IPO will raise $9.50 million (S$13 million). The firm is a subsidiary of mini-conglomerate mm2 Asia, which currently has a 49% holding. That position will fall to 42% and leading individual shareholders Charles Yeo and Jay Hong […]

  • DAVE BARRETT OBIT

    CBS News Radio Reporter Dave Barrett Dies at 63

    Singapore-based digital effects company Vividthree Holdings is to float on the local stock exchange later this month. The IPO will raise $9.50 million (S$13 million). The firm is a subsidiary of mini-conglomerate mm2 Asia, which currently has a 49% holding. That position will fall to 42% and leading individual shareholders Charles Yeo and Jay Hong […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Powers Boom Time for Book Publishers

    Singapore-based digital effects company Vividthree Holdings is to float on the local stock exchange later this month. The IPO will raise $9.50 million (S$13 million). The firm is a subsidiary of mini-conglomerate mm2 Asia, which currently has a 49% holding. That position will fall to 42% and leading individual shareholders Charles Yeo and Jay Hong […]

  • tencent logo

    Tencent Music IPO to Be Halved (Report)

    Singapore-based digital effects company Vividthree Holdings is to float on the local stock exchange later this month. The IPO will raise $9.50 million (S$13 million). The firm is a subsidiary of mini-conglomerate mm2 Asia, which currently has a 49% holding. That position will fall to 42% and leading individual shareholders Charles Yeo and Jay Hong […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad