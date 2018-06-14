You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tokyo DisneySea Theme Park Set for $2.3 Billion Upgrade

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
S/S Columbia and the Tower of Terror at the DisneySea resort at the Tokyo DisneylandDisneyland, Tokyo, Japan - 04 Jan 2016
CREDIT: Timo Jaakonaho/REX/Shutterstock

Tokyo DisneySea, the theme park located next door to Tokyo Disneyland, is set for a huge upgrade.

Oriental Land, the listed company that operates the Japanese parks, said it plans to spend $2.3 billion (JPY250 billion) on renovations and upgrades that would allow it to earn an additional $460 million (JPY50 billion) per year. That is in addition to a $JPY100 billion renovation previously announced. In a statement, Oriental Land said that has agreed a 30-year extension to its license with Disney, taking it to 2076.

The expansion will include a hotel and new areas based on “Frozen” and “Peter Pan,” Oriental Land said. The work should be completed by 2022.

Disney recently expanded its Shanghai park with the April opening of Toy Story Land. And it has agreed terms with the Hong Kong government for the expansion of the Hong Kong Disneyland park which opened in 2006. That will include a new “Frozen” section and another based on Marvel.

Tokyo Disneyland opened in 1983. Tokyo DisneySea opened in 2001. Shanghai Disney Resort opened two years ago this month, today also lifted the curtain on the Mandarin-language production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” musical. A red-carpet leading to the Walt Disney Grand Theater welcomed celebrities; the show’s international creative and production teams.

More Biz

  • S/S Columbia and the Tower of

    Tokyo DisneySea Theme Park Set for $2.3 Billion Upgrade

    Tokyo DisneySea, the theme park located next door to Tokyo Disneyland, is set for a huge upgrade. Oriental Land, the listed company that operates the Japanese parks, said it plans to spend $2.3 billion (JPY250 billion) on renovations and upgrades that would allow it to earn an additional $460 million (JPY50 billion) per year. That […]

  • This, photo shows the 21st Century

    Could a Tech Giant Swoop Into 21st Century Fox Fray?

    Tokyo DisneySea, the theme park located next door to Tokyo Disneyland, is set for a huge upgrade. Oriental Land, the listed company that operates the Japanese parks, said it plans to spend $2.3 billion (JPY250 billion) on renovations and upgrades that would allow it to earn an additional $460 million (JPY50 billion) per year. That […]

  • World Cup Russia

    World Cup Broadcasters Offer Added Kick to Return on Pricey Rights Fees

    Tokyo DisneySea, the theme park located next door to Tokyo Disneyland, is set for a huge upgrade. Oriental Land, the listed company that operates the Japanese parks, said it plans to spend $2.3 billion (JPY250 billion) on renovations and upgrades that would allow it to earn an additional $460 million (JPY50 billion) per year. That […]

  • ALICIA KEYS photographed by Brigitte Lacombe

    Alicia Keys Announces Music Industry Initiative for Female Advancement

    Tokyo DisneySea, the theme park located next door to Tokyo Disneyland, is set for a huge upgrade. Oriental Land, the listed company that operates the Japanese parks, said it plans to spend $2.3 billion (JPY250 billion) on renovations and upgrades that would allow it to earn an additional $460 million (JPY50 billion) per year. That […]

  • Stan Lee'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, Arrivals,

    LAPD Investigating Claim That Stan Lee Is Victim of Elder Abuse

    Tokyo DisneySea, the theme park located next door to Tokyo Disneyland, is set for a huge upgrade. Oriental Land, the listed company that operates the Japanese parks, said it plans to spend $2.3 billion (JPY250 billion) on renovations and upgrades that would allow it to earn an additional $460 million (JPY50 billion) per year. That […]

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Media Stocks Stabilize After Comcast's Move to Outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox

    Tokyo DisneySea, the theme park located next door to Tokyo Disneyland, is set for a huge upgrade. Oriental Land, the listed company that operates the Japanese parks, said it plans to spend $2.3 billion (JPY250 billion) on renovations and upgrades that would allow it to earn an additional $460 million (JPY50 billion) per year. That […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad