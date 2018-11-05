You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Taiwan Expands Production Incentives Scheme

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Silence
CREDIT: Courtesy of IMDB

The Taipei Film Commission is to make international access to its incentive scheme easier. The thresholds for access will be scrapped, and the existing subsidy system will be replaced with an investment scheme. The changes were announced today in Los Angeles, on the margins of the American Film Market.

Under current regulations, foreign directors or producers applying for funding were required to be winners of top prizes from major festivals, Academy Award winners, or to have score more than $200 million at the international box office. While that has allowed Martin Scorsese to shoot “Silence,” and Luc Besson to shoot to shoot “Lucy” in the island territory, the requirements have put TFC support out of the reach of most filmmakers.

Where previously TFC provided a cash payment, the organization now sees itself as a short-term lender. “The production team keeps the cost and marketing fee, returns the invested amount of money upon completion of the film, and (need) only return as much as the total amount of investment,” TFC said in a statement.

The upper value of the support was not specified. But the TFC said that it is offering an additional boost, also unspecified, to films that make use of Taiwanese actors in leading roles, and use Taiwanese post-production facilities for post-production, animation, or VFX.

The TFC has been operational for 10 years. It says that it has assisted the production of more than 5,000 films and TV shows, including 750 international projects. These include Ang Li’s “Life of Pi” and ABC television series “Fresh off the Boat.”

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Biz

  • Silence

    Taiwan Expands Production Incentives Scheme

    The Taipei Film Commission is to make international access to its incentive scheme easier. The thresholds for access will be scrapped, and the existing subsidy system will be replaced with an investment scheme. The changes were announced today in Los Angeles, on the margins of the American Film Market. Under current regulations, foreign directors or […]

  • Iggy Azalea at Hits 97.3, Fort

    Iggy Azalea Parts Ways With Island Records: ‘I’m Officially Unsigned!’

    The Taipei Film Commission is to make international access to its incentive scheme easier. The thresholds for access will be scrapped, and the existing subsidy system will be replaced with an investment scheme. The changes were announced today in Los Angeles, on the margins of the American Film Market. Under current regulations, foreign directors or […]

  • Hear Me

    Korean Film Council and Local Companies Aim for Fair Trade in the Movie Business

    The Taipei Film Commission is to make international access to its incentive scheme easier. The thresholds for access will be scrapped, and the existing subsidy system will be replaced with an investment scheme. The changes were announced today in Los Angeles, on the margins of the American Film Market. Under current regulations, foreign directors or […]

  • The Negotiation

    Big Movies Saturate Korean Cinemas Over Holiday, Damaging the Box Office

    The Taipei Film Commission is to make international access to its incentive scheme easier. The thresholds for access will be scrapped, and the existing subsidy system will be replaced with an investment scheme. The changes were announced today in Los Angeles, on the margins of the American Film Market. Under current regulations, foreign directors or […]

  • Alec Baldwin

    Alec Baldwin Arrested After Fight in New York

    The Taipei Film Commission is to make international access to its incentive scheme easier. The thresholds for access will be scrapped, and the existing subsidy system will be replaced with an investment scheme. The changes were announced today in Los Angeles, on the margins of the American Film Market. Under current regulations, foreign directors or […]

  • Courteney Monroe Carolyn Bernstein Geoff Daniels

    National Geographic Solidifies TV Leadership Team Ahead of Disney Sale

    The Taipei Film Commission is to make international access to its incentive scheme easier. The thresholds for access will be scrapped, and the existing subsidy system will be replaced with an investment scheme. The changes were announced today in Los Angeles, on the margins of the American Film Market. Under current regulations, foreign directors or […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad