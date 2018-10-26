STX Entertainment Abandons Hong Kong IPO Plans

STX Entertainment has dropped its plans to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, some six months after it filed a draft prospectus. The company had sought to raise up to $500 million of new capital and achieve a market valuation of over $3 billion.

The IPO plans were shaped by shaped by sponsors Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan and filed on April 26. That filing lapsed on Thursday, Oct. 25. Hong Kong Stock Exchange now shows the filing as having moved from the active column, to “inactive” status.

In the six months since it notified the Hong Kong regulators of its flotation plans, the Hong Kong share market has dropped by over 20%. Equities in Asia have been dragged down by turbulence in mainland Chinese equity markets, and by the U.S.-China trade war.

STX’s options now include the refiling of a new prospectus in Hong Kong, or seeking a listing elsewhere, most likely New York. While the New York route might provide access to a deeper pool of capital and of investment analysts with greater knowledge of the entertainment sector, that choice would represent a distortion of the company’s long held ambitions to be a player in Hollywood and in Asia.

Founded by Robert Simonds, the company always had an eye on Greater China, both as a source of capital and as a marketplace and source of business partners. Hony Capital, run by the highly respected financier John Zhao, is STX’s second largest shareholder with a 22% stake. Chinese social media giant Tencent and Hong Kong media empire PCCW have a combined 6.2% equity stake.

“We do not simply export Hollywood content into China. Rather we aim to integrate China into the development process in a meaningful way. Our partnership-based approach is to marry Hollywood’s storytelling know-how and global distribution with prominent media players creating content across platforms in China,” the STX prospectus asserts. And it cited the example of “The Foreigner,” one of the most successful U.S. Chinese co-productions ever seen, as an example of its smarts.