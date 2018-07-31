Sony Pictures Reduces First Quarter Loss

Sony Pictures Entertainment made a slightly smaller loss of $68 million (JPY7.6 billion) in the three months between April and June this year, the first quarter of its financial year. Revenues dropped to $1.58 billion (JPY175 billion).

The parent company Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate, Sony earned profits of $2.08 billion on revenues of $17.9 billion

In early May, Sony announced net profits of $3.42 billion (JPY379 billion) from revenues of $77.0 billion (JPY8.54 trillion) for the financial year running from April 2017 to March 2018.

While many in Hollywood have pointed to tech-induced consolidation in the movie industry and suggested that Sony may be ready to sell off its film and TV businesses, Sony has denied that is its plan. In May this year, new president and CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida did not hesitate to describe entertainment as one of Sony’s three core businesses – the other two being electronics and financial services.

The basic strategy for the pictures segment is to strengthen and leverage Sony’s IP while also expanding the Media Networks business, particularly in India, in order to continue to enhance profitability,” he explained in May, while introducing the corporate strategic plan for the next three years. The revitalization of the “Jumanji” franchise, where “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” grossed over JPY100 billion in box office revenue, was cited as an example of the way forward for Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Yoshida said that the company wants a bigger piece of the global music business. He backed that up with the acquisition of a 60% stake in EMI Music Publishing, from Mubadala, also in May.

In the games segment Sony plans to build on its PlayStation Plus subscription-based service. That he said should introduce users to related products such as: PS VR; its cloud gaming service PS Now; video services PS Vue and PS Video; and music service PS Music.

