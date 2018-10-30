You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Pictures Scores Profits of $211 Million in Second Quarter

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sony Corp USA Building Placeholder Logo
CREDIT: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA

Sony’s pictures division returned to profit in the July to September quarter, registering a net profit of $211 million. That figure compares with a loss of $69 million in the April to June quarter, and a $69 million profit in the equivalent quarter last year.

Revenues at the unit were $2.16 billion, fractionally down from the $2.195 billion in the same quarter last year, but up from the $1.59 billion of the April-June period.

Revenues at parent company, Japanese electronics giant Sony grew by 6% in the first half of its financial year, the six months to end September. They hit $37.5 billion (JPY4.36 trillion.) Net profits climbed by 89% to $3.62 billion (JPY399 billion).

In comparison, for the financial year running from April 2017 to March 2018, Sony announced net profits of $3.42 billion (JPY379 billion) from revenues of $77.0 billion (JPY8.54 trillion).

Sony said the the slight revenue drop in the Pictures division reflected comparison with a strong quarter last year when it released “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” offset by higher TV licensing revenue, most notably from films”Peter Rabbit” and”Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Related

While many in Hollywood have pointed to tech-induced consolidation in the movie industry and suggested that Sony may be ready to sell off its film and TV businesses, Sony has denied that that is its plan. In May, new president and CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida did not hesitate to describe entertainment as one of Sony’s three core businesses – the other two being electronics and financial services.

The basic strategy for the pictures segment is to strengthen and leverage Sony’s IP while also expanding the Media Networks business, particularly in India, in order to enhance profitability, Yoshida said in May, while introducing the corporate strategic plan for the next three years.

Yoshida said that the company wants a bigger piece of the global music business. He backed that up with the acquisition of a 60% stake in EMI Music Publishing, from Mubadala, in May, and then the Michael Jackson estate’s 25.1% stake in EMI last month. EMI is now a wholly owned Sony subsidiary.

US$1 = JPY112.

More to follow.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Biz

  • Sony Corp USA Building Placeholder Logo

    Sony Pictures Scores Profits of $211 Million in Second Quarter

    Sony’s pictures division returned to profit in the July to September quarter, registering a net profit of $211 million. That figure compares with a loss of $69 million in the April to June quarter, and a $69 million profit in the equivalent quarter last year. Revenues at the unit were $2.16 billion, fractionally down from […]

  • soundcloud-logo

    SoundCloud Revises Premier Contract in Response to Criticism

    Sony’s pictures division returned to profit in the July to September quarter, registering a net profit of $211 million. That figure compares with a loss of $69 million in the April to June quarter, and a $69 million profit in the equivalent quarter last year. Revenues at the unit were $2.16 billion, fractionally down from […]

  • Scott Koondel Sets Production-Distribution Venture With

    Scott Koondel Sets Production-Distribution Venture With CBS Corp.

    Sony’s pictures division returned to profit in the July to September quarter, registering a net profit of $211 million. That figure compares with a loss of $69 million in the April to June quarter, and a $69 million profit in the equivalent quarter last year. Revenues at the unit were $2.16 billion, fractionally down from […]

  • People support each other in front

    Hollywood Calls for Gun Control, Urges Voting in Wake of Synagogue Massacre

    Sony’s pictures division returned to profit in the July to September quarter, registering a net profit of $211 million. That figure compares with a loss of $69 million in the April to June quarter, and a $69 million profit in the equivalent quarter last year. Revenues at the unit were $2.16 billion, fractionally down from […]

  • Synagogue Shooting

    Update: 11 Killed in Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

    Sony’s pictures division returned to profit in the July to September quarter, registering a net profit of $211 million. That figure compares with a loss of $69 million in the April to June quarter, and a $69 million profit in the equivalent quarter last year. Revenues at the unit were $2.16 billion, fractionally down from […]

  • spike lee masterclass review online filmmaking

    Online Classes to Take If You Want to Make It in the Movie Business

    Sony’s pictures division returned to profit in the July to September quarter, registering a net profit of $211 million. That figure compares with a loss of $69 million in the April to June quarter, and a $69 million profit in the equivalent quarter last year. Revenues at the unit were $2.16 billion, fractionally down from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad