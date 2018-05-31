Six Flags Hatches Plan for Eleventh Theme Park in China

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Six Flags Entertainment

U.S.-based theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment has unveiled plans to build its 11th theme park in China. The new Six Flags Kids World is an addition to the three parks to be built in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, that the company and its local partner Riverside Investment Group initially announced in April.

The first phase of the Nanjing site is scheduled to open in 2021. It will include a Six Flags theme park, a water park and an adventure park. The children’s park will be adjacent. Six Flags Kids World will be built adjacent to the previously announced theme park, waterpark and adventure park.

It will include: scaled-down versions of some of Six Flags’ most popular roller coasters, rides and attractions; brightly-colored play zones, based on popular domestic and international intellectual properties; and education-based entertainment with an emphasis on math and science, and physical fitness. It will also house specialty restaurants and retail outlets.

“Nanjing is a major center of culture and tourism, and the perfect location for these three new parks,” said Riverside chairman Zhe Li. “We look forward to having visitors throughout China.”

“(This) demonstrates our growing commitment to a diverse park portfolio in China,” said Six Flags International Development Company President, David McKillips, in a statement. “There is a huge, untapped audience for the type of innovative, thrilling entertainment Six Flags is known for.”

Six Flags and Riverside are building a Six Flags-branded theme park and a water park in Haiyan, Zhejiang province, near Shanghai. The parks will feature roller coasters, live shows, water attractions and open in 2019. They are also building linked parks in Bishan, near the inland megalopolis Chongqing. The pair are expected to open in 2020. The scale of the investments has not been disclosed.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Biz

  • Six Flags Hatches Plan for Eleventh

    Six Flags Hatches Plan for Eleventh Theme Park in China

    U.S.-based theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment has unveiled plans to build its 11th theme park in China. The new Six Flags Kids World is an addition to the three parks to be built in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, that the company and its local partner Riverside Investment Group initially announced in April. The first phase […]

  • Harvey Weinstein Perp Walk NYC

    Harvey Weinstein Indicted by New York Grand Jury

    U.S.-based theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment has unveiled plans to build its 11th theme park in China. The new Six Flags Kids World is an addition to the three parks to be built in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, that the company and its local partner Riverside Investment Group initially announced in April. The first phase […]

  • Taylor Swift Tops StubHub’s Most In-Demand

    Taylor Swift Tops StubHub’s Most In-Demand Summer Concerts List

    U.S.-based theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment has unveiled plans to build its 11th theme park in China. The new Six Flags Kids World is an addition to the three parks to be built in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, that the company and its local partner Riverside Investment Group initially announced in April. The first phase […]

  • Randall Stephenson

    AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Praises Decision to Cancel 'Roseanne'

    U.S.-based theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment has unveiled plans to build its 11th theme park in China. The new Six Flags Kids World is an addition to the three parks to be built in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, that the company and its local partner Riverside Investment Group initially announced in April. The first phase […]

  • American Songbook Gala

    HBO Chief Richard Plepler 'Applauds' ABC for Canceling 'Roseanne'

    U.S.-based theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment has unveiled plans to build its 11th theme park in China. The new Six Flags Kids World is an addition to the three parks to be built in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, that the company and its local partner Riverside Investment Group initially announced in April. The first phase […]

  • The Wall Chris Hardwick

    NBCUniversal's Unscripted Content Arm Is Selling Reality Fare to Its Rivals

    U.S.-based theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment has unveiled plans to build its 11th theme park in China. The new Six Flags Kids World is an addition to the three parks to be built in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, that the company and its local partner Riverside Investment Group initially announced in April. The first phase […]

  • Harvey Weinstein and Benjamin BrafmanHarvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Will Not Testify to Manhattan Grand Jury

    U.S.-based theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment has unveiled plans to build its 11th theme park in China. The new Six Flags Kids World is an addition to the three parks to be built in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, that the company and its local partner Riverside Investment Group initially announced in April. The first phase […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad