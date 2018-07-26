Nine to Buy Fairfax in $3 Billion Deal Creating Australian Media Leader

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by DAVID MOIR/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (8795969c)A Fairfax employee holds a placard outside the main offices of Fairfax Media in Sydney, Australia, 08 May 2017.
CREDIT: DAVID MOIR/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Australia’s Nine Entertainment is to buy rival Fairfax Media. The move creates Australia’s largest integrated media group, spanning television, streaming video, print and advertising, with a roughly $3 billion (A$4 billion) valuation.

The move was announced Thursday (local time) and caught many by surprise. The companies describe it as a merger, though in practice Nine shareholders will control 51% of the enlarged group. Hugh Marks and Peter Costello, both from Nine, will head the new group which will retain the Nine name. Fairfax CEO, Greg Hywood will leave the business after six months.

The deal sees Nine offer a mix of cash and shares, valuing each Fairfax share at A$0.77, or 22% above their Wednesday closing price. Fairfax directors say they have unanimously agreed the bid, unless another group comes in with a higher offer. The companies said that combining the two will lead to annual cost savings of $37.5 million (A$50 million) per year, implemented over the next two years.

The deal is subject to regulatory scrutiny from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. It is expected to take three months to publish its ruling.

The combined group will include the Nine free-to-air TV network, streaming platforms Stan and 9Now, newspapers Sydney Morning Herald and the (Melbourne) Age from Fairfax, as well as stakes in real estate portal Domain, and Macquarie Media’s radio interests.

