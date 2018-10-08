You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HOOQ Massively Expands India Reach With Hotstar Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All

Southeast Asian streaming service HOOQ has struck a crucial partnership deal with India’s Hotstar.

The pact provides Hotstar with a significant upscaling of its Hollywood content, while for HOOQ, the arrangement is a massive expansion of its reach in India. Launched less than four years ago, Hotstar claims over 350 million downloads, and 150 million monthly active users.

Hotstar Premium users currently have access to Hollywood content from HBO, Fox and Disney. The new deal is a seamless extension, at no extra cost, that brings in movies and series from other studios including Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, and content producers including Lionsgate and Miramax.

The move comes at a time when Indian appetite for Hollywood content is growing. For years, Hollywood movies had minority appeal in Indian and accounted for less than 5% of Indian box office. In their latest entertainment industry report, published in March, FICCI and audit firm Ernst & Young, calculated that Hollywood earned $110 million (INR8.01 billion) in theaters in 2017, or some 13% of the gross box office total.

Titles covered by the new deal include “The Big Bang Theory,” “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Goldbergs,” “Wonder Woman,” “Harry Potter,” “Spider-Man” and “Pulp Fiction.” HOOQ Originals like “The Oath,” will also be available.

Related

HOOQ is backed by owners including Sony Pictures Television, WarnerMedia and Singtel, and is currently operational in four Southeast Asian countries — Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and The Philippines –plus India.

Given the challenges of collecting recurring monthly subscriptions in Southeast and South Asia, relationships with telecoms operators and DTH satellite providers are crucial to the success of video platforms operating within the region. Within India, HOOQ is currently distributed through Airtel and Vodafone.

“This collaboration with Hotstar combines their reach with our offering as the ‘Home for Hollywood’ in India,” said Peter Bithos, HOOQ’s CEO, in a prepared statement. “With the appetite for Hollywood content in India growing at a furious pace, we are poised to offer the Indian customer easily accessible and a very affordable way to watch the best of Hollywood.”

“Hotstar Premium’s English catalogue is unlike anything you’ll find on any other platform in the world – an aggregation of content from across studios and content producers, at a single destination. This partnership with HOOQ, with its portfolio of curated blockbuster Hollywood content, seals the argument,” said Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Digital

  • HOOQ Massively Expands India Reach With

    HOOQ Massively Expands India Reach With Hotstar Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

    Southeast Asian streaming service HOOQ has struck a crucial partnership deal with India’s Hotstar. The pact provides Hotstar with a significant upscaling of its Hollywood content, while for HOOQ, the arrangement is a massive expansion of its reach in India. Launched less than four years ago, Hotstar claims over 350 million downloads, and 150 million […]

  • watchback - nbcuniversal

    NBCU Launches WatchBack App, Offering Users Who Sample New Shows a Chance to Win Rewards

    Southeast Asian streaming service HOOQ has struck a crucial partnership deal with India’s Hotstar. The pact provides Hotstar with a significant upscaling of its Hollywood content, while for HOOQ, the arrangement is a massive expansion of its reach in India. Launched less than four years ago, Hotstar claims over 350 million downloads, and 150 million […]

  • Pipboy 'Fallout' Smartwatch, 'Ricky & Morty'

    Pip-Boy-Themed 'Fallout' Smartwatch, 'Ricky & Morty' Smartwatch in Development

    Southeast Asian streaming service HOOQ has struck a crucial partnership deal with India’s Hotstar. The pact provides Hotstar with a significant upscaling of its Hollywood content, while for HOOQ, the arrangement is a massive expansion of its reach in India. Launched less than four years ago, Hotstar claims over 350 million downloads, and 150 million […]

  • Snapchat logos

    Snap's VP of Marketing Steve LaBella Leaving as Company Looks to Tweak Messaging

    Southeast Asian streaming service HOOQ has struck a crucial partnership deal with India’s Hotstar. The pact provides Hotstar with a significant upscaling of its Hollywood content, while for HOOQ, the arrangement is a massive expansion of its reach in India. Launched less than four years ago, Hotstar claims over 350 million downloads, and 150 million […]

  • Rainn Wilson, founder SoulPancake, Shabnam Mogharabi,

    Rainn Wilson's SoulPancake, Tastemade Ink Co-Production Pact for Three TV-Targeted Shows

    Southeast Asian streaming service HOOQ has struck a crucial partnership deal with India’s Hotstar. The pact provides Hotstar with a significant upscaling of its Hollywood content, while for HOOQ, the arrangement is a massive expansion of its reach in India. Launched less than four years ago, Hotstar claims over 350 million downloads, and 150 million […]

  • Nintendo Patents Case That Turns Phone

    Nintendo Patents Case That Turns Phone Into Working Gameboy

    Southeast Asian streaming service HOOQ has struck a crucial partnership deal with India’s Hotstar. The pact provides Hotstar with a significant upscaling of its Hollywood content, while for HOOQ, the arrangement is a massive expansion of its reach in India. Launched less than four years ago, Hotstar claims over 350 million downloads, and 150 million […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad