×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hong Kong’s I-Cable Seeks $88 Million for Content and Restructuring

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of I-Cable

Hong Kong’s cable network provider i-Cable Communications has unveiled an $88 million (HK$692 million) share issue. It is intended to restructure the company and invest in new content.

The share issue is structured as a 1-for-1 rights issue, with new shares offered at HK$0.109, a 38% discount to the last stock trade on Friday. I-Cable shares sank to HK$0.126 on Monday. They fell a further 4.6% on Tuesday to HK$0.12.

The move is the first external fund-raising exercise since the loss-making company was taken over by Forever Top, a consortium led by the New World and Chow Tai Fook conglomerates, and provided with a $128 million (HK$1 billion) injection. Media investor John Zhao of Hony Communications is also part of the consortium.

Forever Top took a 43% stake in April 2017 after previous owner Wharf Holding refused to provide further liquidity to i-Cable. If the other shareholders do not back the plan, Forever Top’s stake would grow to some 72%.

I-Cable said that it had lost subscribers in past year, notably to OTT-providers. As a result, the HK$1 billion had been used differently to the originally envisaged plan.

The company says that $17.9 million (HK$140 million) of the rights issue proceeds will be used for capital expenditure. More than half, $44.6 million (HK$350 million,) will be spent on content and channels: $17.8 million (HK$139 million) on acquired channels: $12.8 million (HK$100 million) on movies drama series, and live entertainment content; and $11.4 million (HK$89 million) on internally-produced content.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Biz

  • Hong Kong's I-Cable Seeks $88 Million

    Hong Kong's I-Cable Seeks $88 Million for Content and Restructuring

    Hong Kong’s cable network provider i-Cable Communications has unveiled an $88 million (HK$692 million) share issue. It is intended to restructure the company and invest in new content. The share issue is structured as a 1-for-1 rights issue, with new shares offered at HK$0.109, a 38% discount to the last stock trade on Friday. I-Cable […]

  • CJ-CGV Cinemas

    Vietnamese Cinema Chain’s IPO Halted by CJ CGV

    Hong Kong’s cable network provider i-Cable Communications has unveiled an $88 million (HK$692 million) share issue. It is intended to restructure the company and invest in new content. The share issue is structured as a 1-for-1 rights issue, with new shares offered at HK$0.109, a 38% discount to the last stock trade on Friday. I-Cable […]

  • the rock under armour collection shop

    On Veterans Day, the Rock Teams Up With Under Armour to Give Back

    Hong Kong’s cable network provider i-Cable Communications has unveiled an $88 million (HK$692 million) share issue. It is intended to restructure the company and invest in new content. The share issue is structured as a 1-for-1 rights issue, with new shares offered at HK$0.109, a 38% discount to the last stock trade on Friday. I-Cable […]

  • APA Names Bruce Solar Partner, Co-Head

    APA Names Bruce Solar Partner, Co-Head of Worldwide Music

    Hong Kong’s cable network provider i-Cable Communications has unveiled an $88 million (HK$692 million) share issue. It is intended to restructure the company and invest in new content. The share issue is structured as a 1-for-1 rights issue, with new shares offered at HK$0.109, a 38% discount to the last stock trade on Friday. I-Cable […]

  • A firefighter battles the Woolsey Fire

    Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler, Neil Young and More Lose Homes in Woolsey Fire

    Hong Kong’s cable network provider i-Cable Communications has unveiled an $88 million (HK$692 million) share issue. It is intended to restructure the company and invest in new content. The share issue is structured as a 1-for-1 rights issue, with new shares offered at HK$0.109, a 38% discount to the last stock trade on Friday. I-Cable […]

  • MTV Acquires SnowGlobe Music Festival With

    MTV Acquires SnowGlobe Music Festival With Eye on Expansion, New Year's Eve Programming

    Hong Kong’s cable network provider i-Cable Communications has unveiled an $88 million (HK$692 million) share issue. It is intended to restructure the company and invest in new content. The share issue is structured as a 1-for-1 rights issue, with new shares offered at HK$0.109, a 38% discount to the last stock trade on Friday. I-Cable […]

  • Tom Hardy Taboo FX

    Tom Hardy's 'Taboo' Bought for China by Alibaba, Youku

    Hong Kong’s cable network provider i-Cable Communications has unveiled an $88 million (HK$692 million) share issue. It is intended to restructure the company and invest in new content. The share issue is structured as a 1-for-1 rights issue, with new shares offered at HK$0.109, a 38% discount to the last stock trade on Friday. I-Cable […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad