Games Slowdown Hits Revenues as Tencent Makes $6 Billion Half Year Profit

Games revenues at China’s Tencent showed the impact of delayed releases and changing user patterns in the three months from April to June. The giant group nevertheless booked a 26% increase in profits, delivering second quarter profits of $3.30 billion, and $6.22 billion for the first six months of the year.

Total revenues in the quarter were up by 30% to $11.1 billion. They increased by 39% to $22.2 billion in the six months from January to June.

The company has been in the eye of a storm since Monday, when Tencent’s WeGame platform was ordered by Chinese regulators to remove its newly released “Monster Hunter: World” game. That highlighted an approvals bottleneck across the industry, and served to worsen already negative investor sentiment against tech stocks and against Chinese companies in the past couple of months. Tencent shares, which are listed in Hong Kong, have fallen 19% from HK$411.8 three months ago, to HK$336 at the close of business Wednesday.

The company said that smart phone games revenues were up 19% year on year, but declined by 19% compared with the first three months of the year. PC games were down 5% year on year, and 8% quarter on quarter.

Related China Woes Hit Japanese Games Developers China Regulators Order Halt to Tencent's 'Monster Hunter' Game

There was better performance in its digital content activities, which span music distribution, video streaming and online books. Total fee-based subscriptions increased by 30% year on year to 154 million, primarily driven by online video. It claimed a 121% increase in subscriptions, to 74 million, for online video, though it was not clear that this was all from generalist platform Tencent Video.

Subscriptions were driven by original content offerings, including variety show “Produce 101” and drama series “Legend of Fuyao.” The latter was derived from IP hatched at China Literature. That trend may go some way to explaining why earlier this week China Literature announced plans to acquire film and TV producer New Classics Media in an expensive $2.25 billion deal.

Monthly average users at its powerhouse social media and messaging service WeChat / Weixin increased by 10% to 1.06 billion.