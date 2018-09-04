Double IPO as China’s Maoyan and Meituan Dianping Raise Cash in Hong Kong

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Leading Chinese ticketing firm, Maoyan Weying has filed to launch an IPO in Hong Kong. So too has its former parent company Meituan Dianping, one of the world’s largest tech unicorns.

The Maoyan flotation, brokered by Bank of America and Merrell Lynch, is expected to raise $1 billion of fresh capital, though that figure could change significantly. The company’s draft prospectus does not include a timetable for the sale, nor crucial details about the proportion of shares to be sold or the offer pricing.

The new cash would allow Maoyan, which last year merged with rival Weying, to keep up its fight for market share against Alibaba’s Tao Piao Piao. Maoyan claimed that it is the biggest supplier of cinema tickets, with a 60% market share, and that it has 130 million monthly active users. Maoyan raised $145 million (RMB1 billion) in a funding round last year led by Tencent at the time of absorption of Weying. Weying itself was partially backed by the social media giant.

Online ticketing, with mobile apps to the fore, accounts for the vast majority of cinema tickets sold in China. Latest data shows that the Chinese box office continues to grow. It is up 17% so far this year, according to data from Ent Group.

Related

The power of the ticketing platforms to cross-promote other services such as e-commerce and merchandising, and to generate vast amounts of data on the cinema industry keep the businesses attractive despite their losses. Alibaba claims part of the success of “A Dog’s Life” and the currently on release “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” is attributable to its ability to read the market and promote films accordingly.

At the end of last week Meituan Dianping confirmed the offer price for its more advanced IPO plans. It aims to raise $4 billion of fresh cash and start trading with a valuation of $46 billion – $55 billion. Tencent is one of five core shareholders.

Meituan Dianping “founded and incubated” Maoyan, but divested it from July 2016, selling a 65% stake for $627 million (RMB4.3 billion). It followed that by selling a further 19.7% for $262 million (RMB1.8 billion) in Aug 2017, and currently retains an 8.27% stake. Meituan Dianping has a range of online businesses with food delivery its largest segment.

Meituan’s prospectus explains the ongoing relationship between the two groups. It says that they two have a five-year exclusive co-operation agreement, that runs until July 2021, in which Meituan will drive traffic and other resources to Maoyan.

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Biz

  • Maoyan and Meituan Dianping Seek IPOs

    Double IPO as China’s Maoyan and Meituan Dianping Raise Cash in Hong Kong

    Leading Chinese ticketing firm, Maoyan Weying has filed to launch an IPO in Hong Kong. So too has its former parent company Meituan Dianping, one of the world’s largest tech unicorns. The Maoyan flotation, brokered by Bank of America and Merrell Lynch, is expected to raise $1 billion of fresh capital, though that figure could […]

  • Content Deal Could Be Lifeline for

    Content Deal Could Be Lifeline for Hong Kong's i-CABLE

    Leading Chinese ticketing firm, Maoyan Weying has filed to launch an IPO in Hong Kong. So too has its former parent company Meituan Dianping, one of the world’s largest tech unicorns. The Maoyan flotation, brokered by Bank of America and Merrell Lynch, is expected to raise $1 billion of fresh capital, though that figure could […]

  • Robin WrightRobin Wright and Kai Diekmann

    Robin Wright Talks 'Second Chances' for Kevin Spacey

    Leading Chinese ticketing firm, Maoyan Weying has filed to launch an IPO in Hong Kong. So too has its former parent company Meituan Dianping, one of the world’s largest tech unicorns. The Maoyan flotation, brokered by Bank of America and Merrell Lynch, is expected to raise $1 billion of fresh capital, though that figure could […]

  • Village Voice

    Village Voice Folds, Lays Off Half Its Staff

    Leading Chinese ticketing firm, Maoyan Weying has filed to launch an IPO in Hong Kong. So too has its former parent company Meituan Dianping, one of the world’s largest tech unicorns. The Maoyan flotation, brokered by Bank of America and Merrell Lynch, is expected to raise $1 billion of fresh capital, though that figure could […]

  • Yara Shahidi

    Yara Shahidi Announces #WeVoteNext Summit to Educate Youth Leaders

    Leading Chinese ticketing firm, Maoyan Weying has filed to launch an IPO in Hong Kong. So too has its former parent company Meituan Dianping, one of the world’s largest tech unicorns. The Maoyan flotation, brokered by Bank of America and Merrell Lynch, is expected to raise $1 billion of fresh capital, though that figure could […]

  • chuck fries First Time in Variety

    Veteran TV Producer Chuck Fries on How He Got Into Show Business

    Leading Chinese ticketing firm, Maoyan Weying has filed to launch an IPO in Hong Kong. So too has its former parent company Meituan Dianping, one of the world’s largest tech unicorns. The Maoyan flotation, brokered by Bank of America and Merrell Lynch, is expected to raise $1 billion of fresh capital, though that figure could […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad