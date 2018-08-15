China Woes Hit Shares of Japanese Games Developers

The shares of Japan’s leading video games firms dropped on Wednesday, in what was seen as a reaction to the woes of the games sector in China.

Shares of Nexon dropped 5.86% to JPY1,318 at the close of business on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Capcom, which reportedly earns 40% of its revenues in China, was down 2.7% at JPY2,558. Konami dropped 4.17% to JPY4,710 and Nintendo fell 2.95% to JPY34,850. They compare with a slip of just 0.68% for Japan’s wider Nikkei 225 index.

The moves followed the intervention by Chinese games industry regulators on Monday to halt sales by Tencent subsidiary WeGame of the Capcom fantasy “Monster Hunter: Worlds.” Tencent said that it would reimburse the roughly million players who had paid $43 apiece for the game.

The Chinese regulator said that it had received several complaints about the game. The game is rated for 13 year old users and up in the U.S. Other sources say that the move by the regulators reflects infighting within China’s media and entertainment regulatory system. That has led to a backlog of games and feature movies awaiting approval and unable to commit to marketing campaigns because that do not have a launch date.

It has been reported that the approvals queue means Tencent does not yet have permission for desktop versions of “Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds” and “Fortnite,” two of the world’s hottest games titles at the moment. It also does not have permission to monetize the mobile version of “PUBG,” for which it has 170 million installations.

Tencent shares were down 3.44% on Wednesday, following a more than 3% fall on Tuesday. They stood at HK$336.6 at 3.45pm local time in Hong Kong.

The company’s second quarter results, due to be published after trading hours on Wednesday, will be closely scrutinized for figures showing the regulatory impact on the company’s finance, and monitored for commentary on the anticipated future direction. Tencent is China’s largest games distributor, and by revenue is also the biggest in the world.