Chinese Video Streamer iQIYI Buys Game Developer Skymoons

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
iQiyi Nasdaq Stock Exchange
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Chinese video streaming giant, iQIYI has agreed to pay up to $300 million to buy gaming firm Chengdu Skymoons Digital Entertainment.

The purchase diversifies and expands iQIYI’s revenue stream. It also gives it other potential characters and stories to develop into series and films. Chinese streaming firms prize original content as they compete to attract and retain subscribers, and content with proven track records are regarded as valuable IP.

Additionally, “Skymoons has entered into cooperation agreements with a number of renowned international IP powerhouses with respect to the synchronized development and promotion of mobile games, films, anime and comics based on the same source materials,” iQIYI said.

iQIYI said that it is paying RMB1.27 billion now and possible performance related payments of RMB730 million over the next two years. Further financial details were not disclosed.

The move comes only a couple of months after iQIYI floated its shares on the NASDAQ exchange in the U.S. he company remains majority-owned by Baidu.

“Skymoons is a natural extension to our business and will strengthen iQIYI’s media platform and our overall ecosystem,” said Gong Yu, founder and CEO of iQIYI, in a prepared statement.

Competition with other video firms that are integrated into the vast tech empires of Alibaba and Tencent, has led iQIYI to start behaving more like a platform company than a simple streaming player. Other diversification moves have seen iQIYI this year open the first of a small string of physical movie theaters in China and take over Baidu’s Nuomi ticket sales firm.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

More Biz

  • The Bureau French TV Show

    French Firm Federation Steps Into the U.S. Market

    Chinese video streaming giant, iQIYI has agreed to pay up to $300 million to buy gaming firm Chengdu Skymoons Digital Entertainment. The purchase diversifies and expands iQIYI’s revenue stream. It also gives it other potential characters and stories to develop into series and films. Chinese streaming firms prize original content as they compete to attract […]

  • iQiyi Nasdaq Stock Exchange

    Chinese Video Streamer iQIYI Buys Game Developer Skymoons

    Chinese video streaming giant, iQIYI has agreed to pay up to $300 million to buy gaming firm Chengdu Skymoons Digital Entertainment. The purchase diversifies and expands iQIYI’s revenue stream. It also gives it other potential characters and stories to develop into series and films. Chinese streaming firms prize original content as they compete to attract […]

  • Brian Roberts Sun Valley Conference

    Merger Mania Dominates Talk at Sun Valley Moguls' Confab

    Chinese video streaming giant, iQIYI has agreed to pay up to $300 million to buy gaming firm Chengdu Skymoons Digital Entertainment. The purchase diversifies and expands iQIYI’s revenue stream. It also gives it other potential characters and stories to develop into series and films. Chinese streaming firms prize original content as they compete to attract […]

  • Discovery Extends CEO David Zaslav's Contract

    Discovery Extends CEO David Zaslav's Contract Through 2023

    Chinese video streaming giant, iQIYI has agreed to pay up to $300 million to buy gaming firm Chengdu Skymoons Digital Entertainment. The purchase diversifies and expands iQIYI’s revenue stream. It also gives it other potential characters and stories to develop into series and films. Chinese streaming firms prize original content as they compete to attract […]

  • Sire Records Cofounder Seymour Stein Leaving

    Sire Records Co-Founder Seymour Stein Leaving Warner Music Group After Four Decades

    Chinese video streaming giant, iQIYI has agreed to pay up to $300 million to buy gaming firm Chengdu Skymoons Digital Entertainment. The purchase diversifies and expands iQIYI’s revenue stream. It also gives it other potential characters and stories to develop into series and films. Chinese streaming firms prize original content as they compete to attract […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg

    Five Things We Learned From Mark Zuckerberg's Interview With Recode

    Chinese video streaming giant, iQIYI has agreed to pay up to $300 million to buy gaming firm Chengdu Skymoons Digital Entertainment. The purchase diversifies and expands iQIYI’s revenue stream. It also gives it other potential characters and stories to develop into series and films. Chinese streaming firms prize original content as they compete to attract […]

  • Jay-Z Slams Philadelphia Mayor for Made

    Jay-Z Slams Philadelphia Mayor for Made in America Festival Move

    Chinese video streaming giant, iQIYI has agreed to pay up to $300 million to buy gaming firm Chengdu Skymoons Digital Entertainment. The purchase diversifies and expands iQIYI’s revenue stream. It also gives it other potential characters and stories to develop into series and films. Chinese streaming firms prize original content as they compete to attract […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad