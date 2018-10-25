China Publishes Approved Business Leaders List, Omits Wanda’s Wang Jianlin

The Chinese Communist Party has published a list of China’s top 100 private sector businessmen. Notably omitted is Wang Jianlin, chairman of Dalian Wanda.

The list, which amounts to a semi-official checklist of who is in Beijing’s good graces, was published Thursday. According to the South China Morning Post, they are noted for their “great achievements in the development of the private economy,” in the 40 years since the country chose to open up. They are not ranked by achievement or wealth.

Wang, who was until last year, China’s richest businessman was snubbed. Wanda fan afoul of the government in 2016 with the overseas expansion program which made it the world’s largest cinema owner, and also brought it the controversial acquisition of Legendary Entertainment. Wanda has been forced to downsize and restructure, selling off many of its theme parks and its movie studio, though it remains as operator.

Also omitted from the list is Guo Guangchang, who heads Fosun Group, the conglomerate which owns Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8. So too is Richard Liu, chairman of home shopping empire JD.com, who has been accused of, but not charged with, rape in the U.S.

The list includes: Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba; Pony Ma, head of Tencent; and Robin Li, head of Baidu. Their three companies have collectively been nicknamed “BAT” and over the last five years have developed vast tech ecosystems that dominate everyday life in China.

Significant newcomers also get a look in. They include Lei Jun, the ambitious founder of Xiaomi, a dominant cellphone maker, which sees itself as a budding entertainment player; and Zhang Yiming, the founder of news and video app Bytedance.