×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Australian Court Gives Approval for Mega Merger of Nine and Fairfax

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by DAVID MOIR/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (8795969c)A Fairfax employee holds a placard outside the main offices of Fairfax Media in Sydney, Australia, 08 May 2017. Fairfax Media has received an unsolicited 2.2 billion Australian dollar (around 1.6 billion US dollar) proposal by a consortium, led by US-based private equity giant TPG Capital and Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. Fairfax Media journalists are on a seven-day strike over planned mass job cuts.Fairfax Media receives proposal from consortium led by TPG, Sydney, Australia - 08 May 2017
CREDIT: DAVID MOIR/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

BRISBANE — An Australian federal court has given approval for the acquisition of Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media, creating Australia’s largest media conglomerate. The decision is the last stage of regulatory approval, but it could still be challenged.

The court in Sydney, ruled on Tuesday for the takeover of Fairfax by Nine, in a deal styled as a merger. Presiding Justice, Judith Gleeson said she would publish her reasons later.

The deal, which gives Nine shareholders 51.1% of the enlarged company, has already been approved by Australian competition regulators and by shareholders. With the court approval, the merger will take place on Dec. 9, and begin operating as a single company from Dec. 10.

The court heard argument from Anthony Catalano, former CEO of real estate website Domain.com and 1% owner of Fairfax, that he had not been properly heard at a recent company meeting. Catalano says he is proposing a better offer to Fairfax shareholders, notably because the value of Nine shares have dropped in the period since the deal was proposed.

Nine’s lawyers argued that Catalano had not made an offer that shareholders could vote on. Gleeson said that there was no point delaying her approval “in circumstances where the board had identified they had no intention of appointing him to the Fairfax board.” However, the possibility of appealing against her decision remains open until Dec 7.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Biz

  • AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUTMandatory Credit:

    Australian Court Gives Approval for Mega Merger of Nine and Fairfax

    BRISBANE — An Australian federal court has given approval for the acquisition of Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media, creating Australia’s largest media conglomerate. The decision is the last stage of regulatory approval, but it could still be challenged. The court in Sydney, ruled on Tuesday for the takeover of Fairfax by Nine, in a deal […]

  • Twentieth Century Fox World

    Fox Theme Park in Malaysia in Doubt Amid Disney Merger

    BRISBANE — An Australian federal court has given approval for the acquisition of Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media, creating Australia’s largest media conglomerate. The decision is the last stage of regulatory approval, but it could still be challenged. The court in Sydney, ruled on Tuesday for the takeover of Fairfax by Nine, in a deal […]

  • Harvey Weinstein Perp Walk NYC

    Weinstein Attorney to Attack Criminal Case With More Emails

    BRISBANE — An Australian federal court has given approval for the acquisition of Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media, creating Australia’s largest media conglomerate. The decision is the last stage of regulatory approval, but it could still be challenged. The court in Sydney, ruled on Tuesday for the takeover of Fairfax by Nine, in a deal […]

  • Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Not Guilty to Firearms

    Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Not Guilty to Firearms Charges, Trial Set for September

    BRISBANE — An Australian federal court has given approval for the acquisition of Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media, creating Australia’s largest media conglomerate. The decision is the last stage of regulatory approval, but it could still be challenged. The court in Sydney, ruled on Tuesday for the takeover of Fairfax by Nine, in a deal […]

  • Brad Bentley - WarnerMedia

    WarnerMedia Names Brad Bentley Head of Streaming Unit

    BRISBANE — An Australian federal court has given approval for the acquisition of Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media, creating Australia’s largest media conglomerate. The decision is the last stage of regulatory approval, but it could still be challenged. The court in Sydney, ruled on Tuesday for the takeover of Fairfax by Nine, in a deal […]

  • Paradigm Acquires Dale Morris Touring: Kenny

    Paradigm Acquires Dale Morris Touring: Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion and More

    BRISBANE — An Australian federal court has given approval for the acquisition of Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media, creating Australia’s largest media conglomerate. The decision is the last stage of regulatory approval, but it could still be challenged. The court in Sydney, ruled on Tuesday for the takeover of Fairfax by Nine, in a deal […]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L)

    Manhattan D.A. Will Not Charge Harvey Weinstein With Financial Crimes

    BRISBANE — An Australian federal court has given approval for the acquisition of Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media, creating Australia’s largest media conglomerate. The decision is the last stage of regulatory approval, but it could still be challenged. The court in Sydney, ruled on Tuesday for the takeover of Fairfax by Nine, in a deal […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad