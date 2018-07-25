‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Theme Park Ride Heads to Hong Kong Disneyland

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
A new Marvel attraction is planned for Hong Kong Disneyland, where guests will be invited to team up with Ant-Man and The Wasp to fight Arnim Zola and his army of Hydra swarm bots in a thrilling new adventure.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney / Marvel

Currently riding high at the international box office, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is set to become a major new attraction at the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park.

Some elements of the then unnamed ride were teased at the D23 Expo in Japan earlier this year. The attraction will debut in 2019 as the park continues the multi-year expansion of the Hong Kong resort.

Now named “Ant Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle!,” the new interactive dark ride will involve guests visiting the Science and Technology Pavilion at Stark Expo, before traveling in S.H.I.E.L.D.’s state-of-the-art vehicle. They fight alongside Ant-Man and the Wasp, engaging in a battle against Zola and his army of Hydra swarm-bots.

In its first phase of major expansions, Hong Kong opened the “Iron Man Experience’ in 2017, which HKDL says has been consistently rated as the park’s top attraction since opening. “More Marvel experiences will be launched as part of the multi-year expansion of (the park) that extends through 2023, making HKDL an ultimate hub for Super Hero experiences in the region,” the company said.

Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, said: “I have been a Disneyland fan my whole life”, said Rudd. “To have an attraction as Ant Man at Hong Kong Disneyland is so exciting.” His on-screen partner in crime Evangeline Lilly added, “It’s such an exciting moment for a female heroine to be in the title of a Marvel film. For the character to also have her own ride is an incredible honor.”

Related

CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney /Marvel

The park also recently saw a new live atmosphere stage show, “Moana: A Homecoming Celebration” launch within Adventureland in May.

Announcing financial losses in February, the park operators said that new attractions had been significantly responsible for putting HKDL “back on (a) trajectory of growth.” Losses hit $44.4 million (HK$345 million) in the year to September 2017. The park, which is 47% owned by Disney, opened its doors to 6.2 million visitors in 2016-18, a 3% increase. In-park spending increased, helping to lift overall revenue by 8% to $656 million (HK$5.1 billion).

CREDIT: Courtesy Disney / Marvel

Popular on Variety

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

More Biz

  • Awesomeness logo

    Viacom in Talks to Buy AwesomenessTV for Less Than $325 Million (Report)

    Currently riding high at the international box office, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is set to become a major new attraction at the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park. Some elements of the then unnamed ride were teased at the D23 Expo in Japan earlier this year. The attraction will debut in 2019 as the park continues […]

  • A new Marvel attraction is planned

    ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Theme Park Ride Heads to Hong Kong Disneyland

    Currently riding high at the international box office, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is set to become a major new attraction at the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park. Some elements of the then unnamed ride were teased at the D23 Expo in Japan earlier this year. The attraction will debut in 2019 as the park continues […]

  • Peak TV Saturation TV Placeholder

    Streaming Floods Past Pay-TV in U.K. as Biz Goes Over the Top

    Currently riding high at the international box office, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is set to become a major new attraction at the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park. Some elements of the then unnamed ride were teased at the D23 Expo in Japan earlier this year. The attraction will debut in 2019 as the park continues […]

  • Demi Lovato

    Hollywood Offers Demi Lovato Support After Overdose: 'Addiction Is Very Real'

    Currently riding high at the international box office, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is set to become a major new attraction at the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park. Some elements of the then unnamed ride were teased at the D23 Expo in Japan earlier this year. The attraction will debut in 2019 as the park continues […]

  • John Malone

    John Malone Steps Down from Charter Board

    Currently riding high at the international box office, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is set to become a major new attraction at the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park. Some elements of the then unnamed ride were teased at the D23 Expo in Japan earlier this year. The attraction will debut in 2019 as the park continues […]

  • SEC Charges Fyre Festival Founder, Others

    SEC Charges Fyre Festival Founder, Others With $27.4 Million Offering Fraud

    Currently riding high at the international box office, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is set to become a major new attraction at the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park. Some elements of the then unnamed ride were teased at the D23 Expo in Japan earlier this year. The attraction will debut in 2019 as the park continues […]

  • Randall Stephenson

    AT&T Q2: Time Warner Divisions Shine but Telco's Video Revenue Drops

    Currently riding high at the international box office, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is set to become a major new attraction at the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park. Some elements of the then unnamed ride were teased at the D23 Expo in Japan earlier this year. The attraction will debut in 2019 as the park continues […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad