You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alibaba Favoring Investment Over Profitability in Media and Entertainment

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jack Ma Alibaba
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba made net profits of $2.65 billion in the three months to September, a modest gain of 5%. That compared with a further 54% leap in revenues to $12.4 billion, and the company portrayed the period as an investment phase.

“The growth of our overall profitability this quarter has been tempered by significant investments in local services, logistics, entertainment and international expansion, (but) our core marketplace business continued to show strong profit and cash flow growth, which enables us to re-invest into strategic areas and our technology.”

Alibaba’s digital and media entertainment cluster, which includes the Youku video streaming platform and the Taopiaopiao ticketing business, saw losses increase further to $554 million (RMB3.80 billion) and margins worsen as its revenues reached RMB5.94 billion, up from RMB4.80 billion.

It appears willing to sustain losses in media and entertainment, arguing that it enhances the other businesses, and also that the segment itself is still in a growth phase. “Our strategy is to integrate entertainment into our overall offerings to consumers beyond commerce. The synergy between our commerce and entertainment businesses delivers a superior user experience while increasing customer loyalty and subscription revenue, as well as return on investment for advertisers,” Alibaba said in a regulatory filing.

Related

Returns from media and entertainment were affected by the cost of investments in the production of original content and licensing rights, including the rights for live streaming the World Cup games in China. Revenues were boosted an increase in subscription revenue from Youku and an increase in revenue from mobile value-added services provided by UCWeb, such as mobile search and game publishing.

“Growth of Youku’s daily average subscribers continues to be robust, increasing over 100% year-over-year during the quarter. We will continue to invest in original content production capability in order to attain better control over content quality, format and scheduling. We are seeing positive results from our investment in original content with five self-produced shows ranking among the top 10 original scripted series during the period from January 2017 to July 2018, according to Douban, a top commentary community in China. During this quarter, our original reality show ‘Slam-dunk of China’ became a new hit among young audiences in China. Fox Networks Group has purchased the rights to the show for countries and regions outside of China.”

Alibaba made a point of lowering expectations for the current year at group level. It lowered its revenue forecasts by 4-6%. “In light of current fluid macro-economic conditions, we have recently decided not to monetize, in the near term, incremental inventory generated from growing users and engagement on our China retail marketplaces,” it said in the filing. In his final letter to shareholders as executive chairman Jack Ma warned that the world economy is in “a state of turmoil.” “When it gets difficult to do business, it is precisely the time to fulfill our mission to make it easy to business anywhere,” Ma said.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Biz

  • Hawaii Five-O Oahu Hawaii

    Filmmakers Find Financial Incentives on Hawaii's Oahu and on U.S. Virgin Islands

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba made net profits of $2.65 billion in the three months to September, a modest gain of 5%. That compared with a further 54% leap in revenues to $12.4 billion, and the company portrayed the period as an investment phase. “The growth of our overall profitability this quarter has been tempered by […]

  • Jack Ma Alibaba

    Alibaba Favoring Investment Over Profitability in Media and Entertainment

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba made net profits of $2.65 billion in the three months to September, a modest gain of 5%. That compared with a further 54% leap in revenues to $12.4 billion, and the company portrayed the period as an investment phase. “The growth of our overall profitability this quarter has been tempered by […]

  • California Sees $6 Billion in Direct

    California Sees $6 Billion in Direct Spending From Incentives

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba made net profits of $2.65 billion in the three months to September, a modest gain of 5%. That compared with a further 54% leap in revenues to $12.4 billion, and the company portrayed the period as an investment phase. “The growth of our overall profitability this quarter has been tempered by […]

  • Yellowing Umbrella Movement

    China's Documentary Film Production Is on the Increase

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba made net profits of $2.65 billion in the three months to September, a modest gain of 5%. That compared with a further 54% leap in revenues to $12.4 billion, and the company portrayed the period as an investment phase. “The growth of our overall profitability this quarter has been tempered by […]

  • Ash Is Purest White

    Independent Arthouse Films Are Making Headway in China

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba made net profits of $2.65 billion in the three months to September, a modest gain of 5%. That compared with a further 54% leap in revenues to $12.4 billion, and the company portrayed the period as an investment phase. “The growth of our overall profitability this quarter has been tempered by […]

  • The Fan Bingbing Affair

    Tax Evasion Scandals Stall Film Production in China

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba made net profits of $2.65 billion in the three months to September, a modest gain of 5%. That compared with a further 54% leap in revenues to $12.4 billion, and the company portrayed the period as an investment phase. “The growth of our overall profitability this quarter has been tempered by […]

  • Live Nation Reports Its ‘Best Quarter

    Live Nation Reports Its ‘Best Quarter Ever’

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba made net profits of $2.65 billion in the three months to September, a modest gain of 5%. That compared with a further 54% leap in revenues to $12.4 billion, and the company portrayed the period as an investment phase. “The growth of our overall profitability this quarter has been tempered by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad