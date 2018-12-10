Alibaba to Take Majority Control of Alibaba Pictures

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is to take majority control of its films unit Alibaba Pictures. The $160 (HK$1.25 billion) deal was announced on Monday.

The companies said that Alibaba will increase its stake in Hong Kong- and Singapore-listed Alibaba Pictures, through a share subscription. It will lift the parent company’s stake from 49% to 51%, and have the effect of changing Alibaba Pictures into a full subsidiary, instead of an associate from March next year.

Alibaba Pictures has businesses which stretch from film investment and production, through a major online ticketing business, through to marketing and distribution support for its own and third party movies. It is currently heavily loss-making and operates within Alibaba’s larger Digital Media and Entertainment Group. The group also includes loss-making video streaming platform Youku.

More to follow.