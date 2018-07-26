‘Yellow Submarine’ Restoration Posed Challenge for Team of Specialists

By

Iain's Most Recent Stories

View All
Yellow Submarine Restoration
CREDIT: Courtesy of United Artists

When it was first released in 1968 at the height of the pop psychedelic era, the Beatles’ animated feature “Yellow Submarine” was immediately hailed by audiences and critics alike as another Fab Four masterpiece. And while the band members were only tangentially involved in the production (they appeared in a live-action cameo at the end, but actors provided all their voiceovers), the hugely influential result was a pioneering, surreal and visually stunning film. The movie was saturated with the group’s trademark humor and personality and propelled by classic Beatles songs, including the title Lennon-McCartney song as well as “Eleanor Rigby,” “WhenI’m Sixty-Four” and “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds.”

Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman questions whether there has “ever been an animated feature as deliriously infectious, as blissed out on its eye-candy surrealism, or as sheerly madly gorgeous as ‘Yellow Submarine.’”

And to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary, a restored 4K version with remixed 5.1 stereo surround sound is being theatrically released this month by Abramorama and Apple Corps (which partnered on the Ron Howard documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years”). Also in on the release: Universal Music Group.

Related

Film preservation specialist Paul Rutan Jr. and his team at Triage Motion Picture Services and Eque Inc. conducted the 4K restoration process. Engineer Peter Cobbin remixed the film’s songs and score at UMG’s Abbey Road Studios.

“The big challenge was retaining the original palette and look, as it was all hand-drawn, with little paint smears that were part of the animation process,” says Rutan, who previously restored Beatles films “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Magical Mystery Tour” and “Help!” “But we also had to eliminate all the dirt and scratches that had taken a toll.”

The process, he says, began with “cans and cans of original material that were kind of a mess. We had a U.S. version of the original negative, but it wasn’t the same as the U.K. release, which had the ‘Hey Bulldog’ [musical] sequences. And some other scenes were shortened, so there was no original negative of the missing pieces in the U.S. version.”

Also, the material was of variable quality — some of it in good shape but some pretty bad, per Rutan. Elements included a 1968 interpositive and some low-contrast footage made from the original negative that contained the “Bulldog” sequence.

Rutan and his team worked until they were satisfied they had gathered the best-quality elements available, and spent two years restoring the film while also preserving it photochemically and doing the digital 4K transfer.

To do the cleanup, Rutan turned to Eque, which supervised the work of 40 artists in India. Due to the delicate nature of the hand-drawn original artwork, no automated software was used in the digital cleanup of the film’s restored photochemical elements; it was accomplished by hand, frame by frame.

Rutan sums up the project as high on the scale of restoration difficulty. “I’ve done a lot of them over the years, and this was very tricky,” he says. “But it turned out great.”

Popular on Variety

  • "Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on The Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul In 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Artisans

  • Yellow Submarine Restoration

    'Yellow Submarine' Restoration Posed Challenge for Team of Specialists

    When it was first released in 1968 at the height of the pop psychedelic era, the Beatles’ animated feature “Yellow Submarine” was immediately hailed by audiences and critics alike as another Fab Four masterpiece. And while the band members were only tangentially involved in the production (they appeared in a live-action cameo at the end, […]

  • David Kasubowski Craft Services

    Craft Service Workers Do More Than Just Provide Food for Production Crews

    When it was first released in 1968 at the height of the pop psychedelic era, the Beatles’ animated feature “Yellow Submarine” was immediately hailed by audiences and critics alike as another Fab Four masterpiece. And while the band members were only tangentially involved in the production (they appeared in a live-action cameo at the end, […]

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    Harley Quinn Spinoff Earns $12.6 Million Tax Credit From California

    When it was first released in 1968 at the height of the pop psychedelic era, the Beatles’ animated feature “Yellow Submarine” was immediately hailed by audiences and critics alike as another Fab Four masterpiece. And while the band members were only tangentially involved in the production (they appeared in a live-action cameo at the end, […]

  • Australia's Production Incentives Include 16.5% Rebate

    Australia Offers Producers Exotic Locations, Film History and Generous Incentives

    When it was first released in 1968 at the height of the pop psychedelic era, the Beatles’ animated feature “Yellow Submarine” was immediately hailed by audiences and critics alike as another Fab Four masterpiece. And while the band members were only tangentially involved in the production (they appeared in a live-action cameo at the end, […]

  • Glow Netflix Cosutmes

    'GLOW' Costume Designer on Revisiting the Flashy, Colorful '80s

    When it was first released in 1968 at the height of the pop psychedelic era, the Beatles’ animated feature “Yellow Submarine” was immediately hailed by audiences and critics alike as another Fab Four masterpiece. And while the band members were only tangentially involved in the production (they appeared in a live-action cameo at the end, […]

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Virtual reality

    Nickelodeon's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Go Virtual at Comic-Con

    When it was first released in 1968 at the height of the pop psychedelic era, the Beatles’ animated feature “Yellow Submarine” was immediately hailed by audiences and critics alike as another Fab Four masterpiece. And while the band members were only tangentially involved in the production (they appeared in a live-action cameo at the end, […]

  • Destan Arslanoski Stunt Performer

    Stunt Performers Say There's Not Enough Being Done to Address Risks of the Job

    When it was first released in 1968 at the height of the pop psychedelic era, the Beatles’ animated feature “Yellow Submarine” was immediately hailed by audiences and critics alike as another Fab Four masterpiece. And while the band members were only tangentially involved in the production (they appeared in a live-action cameo at the end, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad