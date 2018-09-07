Washington D.C.’s Incentive Sweetens Deal for Producers of Political Dramas

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
jackie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox Searchlight

Political climates change, but that hasn’t stopped the nation’s capital from continuously attracting filmmakers. After all, the District of Columbia boasts the country’s most recognizable monuments and landmarks, and provides the perfect backdrop for all kinds of political dramas, spy thrillers and even apocalyptic blockbusters. To further entice studio budget hawks, Washington D.C. also offers a series of substantial rebates on qualified spend.

To qualify for the rebates, a film needs to spend a minimum of $250,000. Once that is met, a 35% rebate is available for qualified production expenditures that are subject to taxation in the District. For qualified production expenditures spent with District of Columbia registered vendors, not subject to taxation in the District, there’s a rebate of 21%.

Also, there a 30% rebate for qualified District resident personnel expenditures; a 10% rebate for qualified out-of-state personnel expenditures; and a 50% rebate for qualified job training expenditures.

Projects shot in Washington D.C. include “Wonder Woman 1984” (2019), “Active Measures” (2018); “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), “The Post” (2017), “Jeopardy!” (2016), season five of “VEEP” (2016), “Miss Sloane” (2016). “Jackie” (2016), “Jason Bourne” (2016), “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), “Snowden” (2015) and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014).

Incentives
30% Rebate on qualified District resident personnel expenditures
50% Rebate on qualified job-training expenditures
10% Rebate on qualified out-of-state personnel expenditures
$250K Minimum spend
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

More Artisans

  • jackie

    Washington D.C.’s Incentive Sweetens Deal for Producers of Political Dramas

    Political climates change, but that hasn’t stopped the nation’s capital from continuously attracting filmmakers. After all, the District of Columbia boasts the country’s most recognizable monuments and landmarks, and provides the perfect backdrop for all kinds of political dramas, spy thrillers and even apocalyptic blockbusters. To further entice studio budget hawks, Washington D.C. also offers […]

  • Parts Unknown Lagos Episode

    'Parts Unknown' Crew Shares How Show Shaped Its Vision

    Political climates change, but that hasn’t stopped the nation’s capital from continuously attracting filmmakers. After all, the District of Columbia boasts the country’s most recognizable monuments and landmarks, and provides the perfect backdrop for all kinds of political dramas, spy thrillers and even apocalyptic blockbusters. To further entice studio budget hawks, Washington D.C. also offers […]

  • Glow Opening Titles

    Title Designers Explain Techniques They Use to Draw Viewers Into Shows

    Political climates change, but that hasn’t stopped the nation’s capital from continuously attracting filmmakers. After all, the District of Columbia boasts the country’s most recognizable monuments and landmarks, and provides the perfect backdrop for all kinds of political dramas, spy thrillers and even apocalyptic blockbusters. To further entice studio budget hawks, Washington D.C. also offers […]

  • The Alienist

    How Accurate Sets Can Help an Entire TV Production

    Political climates change, but that hasn’t stopped the nation’s capital from continuously attracting filmmakers. After all, the District of Columbia boasts the country’s most recognizable monuments and landmarks, and provides the perfect backdrop for all kinds of political dramas, spy thrillers and even apocalyptic blockbusters. To further entice studio budget hawks, Washington D.C. also offers […]

  • Handmaids Tale Patrick Melrose

    Emmys: Artisans Up Their Game for High-Def Scrutiny

    Political climates change, but that hasn’t stopped the nation’s capital from continuously attracting filmmakers. After all, the District of Columbia boasts the country’s most recognizable monuments and landmarks, and provides the perfect backdrop for all kinds of political dramas, spy thrillers and even apocalyptic blockbusters. To further entice studio budget hawks, Washington D.C. also offers […]

  • null

    'First Man' Gets Space-Age Feel With Unusual Instruments, Retro Sounds

    Political climates change, but that hasn’t stopped the nation’s capital from continuously attracting filmmakers. After all, the District of Columbia boasts the country’s most recognizable monuments and landmarks, and provides the perfect backdrop for all kinds of political dramas, spy thrillers and even apocalyptic blockbusters. To further entice studio budget hawks, Washington D.C. also offers […]

  • Dan Striepeke Makeup Artist Green Mile

    Veteran Makeup Artist Dan Striepeke Has Special Bond With Tom Hanks

    Political climates change, but that hasn’t stopped the nation’s capital from continuously attracting filmmakers. After all, the District of Columbia boasts the country’s most recognizable monuments and landmarks, and provides the perfect backdrop for all kinds of political dramas, spy thrillers and even apocalyptic blockbusters. To further entice studio budget hawks, Washington D.C. also offers […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad