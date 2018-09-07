Washington D.C.’s Incentive Sweetens Deal for Producers of Political Dramas

Political climates change, but that hasn’t stopped the nation’s capital from continuously attracting filmmakers. After all, the District of Columbia boasts the country’s most recognizable monuments and landmarks, and provides the perfect backdrop for all kinds of political dramas, spy thrillers and even apocalyptic blockbusters. To further entice studio budget hawks, Washington D.C. also offers a series of substantial rebates on qualified spend.

To qualify for the rebates, a film needs to spend a minimum of $250,000. Once that is met, a 35% rebate is available for qualified production expenditures that are subject to taxation in the District. For qualified production expenditures spent with District of Columbia registered vendors, not subject to taxation in the District, there’s a rebate of 21%.

Also, there a 30% rebate for qualified District resident personnel expenditures; a 10% rebate for qualified out-of-state personnel expenditures; and a 50% rebate for qualified job training expenditures.

Projects shot in Washington D.C. include “Wonder Woman 1984” (2019), “Active Measures” (2018); “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), “The Post” (2017), “Jeopardy!” (2016), season five of “VEEP” (2016), “Miss Sloane” (2016). “Jackie” (2016), “Jason Bourne” (2016), “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), “Snowden” (2015) and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014).