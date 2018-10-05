You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

From Monument Valley to Park City, Utah Caters to the World of Film

Variety Staff

Westworld
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

Two factors inextricably link Utah and filmmaking. The first is Monument Valley, on the state’s border with Arizona, home to the classic stone landscapes that form the backdrop of John Ford’s films and other Westerns. The other is Park City, a ski resort that every January hosts the Sundance Film Festival and becomes the epicenter of the indie film world.

But there’s more. Utah also offers filmmakers an up to 25% tax credit or cash rebate for qualifying expenditures in the state. The minimum spend required is $500,000. There’s no per-project cap. The annual cap on the program itself is $8.29 million.

In addition to the Utah Film Commission in Salt Lake City, the state boasts the following regional commissions: Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission; Park City Film Commission; Visit Ogden Film Commission; and Utah Valley Film Commission.

In a progressive twist, the Utah Film Commission requests all production companies receiving an incentive to film in the state to have a workplace harassment prevention policy in place to provide a work environment free from discrimination and harassment.

Recent projects made in Utah include “Phobic” (2019), “Hereditary” (2018), “Wind River” (2017), “Molly’s Game” (2017), “Westworld” (TV Series, 2016 to present), “Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016) and “Area 51” (2015).

Incentives
25% Tax credit/cash rebate on spending in the state
$500k Minimum spend
$8.29m Annual cap
COURTESY OF THE PRODUCTION INCENTIVES TEAM AT ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS: EP.COM

Courtesy of the Production Incentives Team at Entertainment Partners.

