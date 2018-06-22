Thailand’s 20% Rebate Makes Country Even More Attractive for Filmmakers

Producers looking for different kinds of locales for their next projects are turning increasingly to Thailand, which recently launched a 20% rebate on qualified spend.

Indeed, the Southeast Asian country is a land of captivating beauty and exotic locations that filmmakers can use to add production value to their shoots. It’s also a country narrow and dicey alleyways, street food vendors and crowded marketplaces that can deliver a message of menacing grittiness – making it an ideal destination for noir-like stories and steamy situations.

The introduction of the new program has only increased the country’s attractiveness.

Specifically, Thailand’s rebate on qualified spend ranges from 15% to 20%. It can include a 3% bonus for the hire of Thai personnel in key positions, and a 2% bonus if the project in question also promotes Thai tourism.

To qualify, projects must spend a minimum of 50 million baht on local goods and services, which amounts to about $1.56 million.

Recent projects shot in Thailand include “Baaghi 2” (2018), “A Prayer Before Dawn” (2017), “American Assassin” (2017), “Gold” (2016), “Mechanic: Resurrection” (2016), “No Escape” (2015), “Only God Forgives” (2013), “The Railway Man” (2013), “The Impossible” (2012) and “The Hangover Part II” (2011).