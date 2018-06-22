Thailand’s 20% Rebate Makes Country Even More Attractive for Filmmakers

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
American Assassin
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lionsgate Films

Producers looking for different kinds of locales for their next projects are turning increasingly to Thailand, which recently launched a 20% rebate on qualified spend.

Indeed, the Southeast Asian country is a land of captivating beauty and exotic locations that filmmakers can use to add production value to their shoots. It’s also a country narrow and dicey alleyways, street food vendors and crowded marketplaces that can deliver a message of menacing grittiness – making it an ideal destination for noir-like stories and steamy situations.

The introduction of the new program has only increased the country’s attractiveness.

Specifically, Thailand’s rebate on qualified spend ranges from 15% to 20%. It can include a 3% bonus for the hire of Thai personnel in key positions, and a 2% bonus if the project in question also promotes Thai tourism.

To qualify, projects must spend a minimum of 50 million baht on local goods and services, which amounts to about $1.56 million.

Recent projects shot in Thailand include “Baaghi 2” (2018), “A Prayer Before Dawn” (2017), “American Assassin” (2017), “Gold” (2016), “Mechanic: Resurrection” (2016), “No Escape” (2015), “Only God Forgives” (2013), “The Railway Man” (2013), “The Impossible” (2012) and “The Hangover Part II” (2011).

Incenitves
15%-20% Rebate on qualified spending
3% Bonus rebate on the hiring of Thai personnel in key positions
2% Bonus rebate for promoting Thai tourism
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

More Artisans

  • American Assassin

    Thailand’s 20% Rebate Makes Country Even More Attractive for Filmmakers

    Producers looking for different kinds of locales for their next projects are turning increasingly to Thailand, which recently launched a 20% rebate on qualified spend. Indeed, the Southeast Asian country is a land of captivating beauty and exotic locations that filmmakers can use to add production value to their shoots. It’s also a country narrow […]

  • Hereditary Movie

    Visual Effects Artist's Miniature Sets, Dioramas Enhance ‘Hereditary’

    Producers looking for different kinds of locales for their next projects are turning increasingly to Thailand, which recently launched a 20% rebate on qualified spend. Indeed, the Southeast Asian country is a land of captivating beauty and exotic locations that filmmakers can use to add production value to their shoots. It’s also a country narrow […]

  • Jon Hendry New Mexico Film Union

    New Mexico Ex-IATSE Official Accused of Sexual Harassment Still Casts Long Shadow

    Producers looking for different kinds of locales for their next projects are turning increasingly to Thailand, which recently launched a 20% rebate on qualified spend. Indeed, the Southeast Asian country is a land of captivating beauty and exotic locations that filmmakers can use to add production value to their shoots. It’s also a country narrow […]

  • Blade Runner 2049

    Rachel Matchett Will Lead Technicolor Visual Effects

    Producers looking for different kinds of locales for their next projects are turning increasingly to Thailand, which recently launched a 20% rebate on qualified spend. Indeed, the Southeast Asian country is a land of captivating beauty and exotic locations that filmmakers can use to add production value to their shoots. It’s also a country narrow […]

  • Lady Dynamite

    In Minnesota, Unique Landscapes and High Incentives Lure Production

    Producers looking for different kinds of locales for their next projects are turning increasingly to Thailand, which recently launched a 20% rebate on qualified spend. Indeed, the Southeast Asian country is a land of captivating beauty and exotic locations that filmmakers can use to add production value to their shoots. It’s also a country narrow […]

  • Costume Designer on 'SuperFly' Remake's Fashions

    'SuperFly' Costume Designer Antoinette Messam Balances Fantasy, Reality

    Producers looking for different kinds of locales for their next projects are turning increasingly to Thailand, which recently launched a 20% rebate on qualified spend. Indeed, the Southeast Asian country is a land of captivating beauty and exotic locations that filmmakers can use to add production value to their shoots. It’s also a country narrow […]

  • Composer Michael Giacchino and Director Brad

    Michael Giacchino Scores With Summer Blockbusters 'Incredibles 2,' 'Jurassic World'

    Producers looking for different kinds of locales for their next projects are turning increasingly to Thailand, which recently launched a 20% rebate on qualified spend. Indeed, the Southeast Asian country is a land of captivating beauty and exotic locations that filmmakers can use to add production value to their shoots. It’s also a country narrow […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad