After 18 Months on the Books, Portugal's Incentive Pulls in the Projects

Variety Staff

The Man Who Killed Don-Quixote
Portugal boasts a picturesque coastline, a rustic countryside, historic architecture and a capital city, Lisbon, throbbing with urban excitement. In early 2017 the Iberian nation – through the Portuguese Film and Audiovisual Institute (ICA), the national film agency provides support for the development of the Portuguese film and audiovisual industry – set up a new production incentive that now offers one of the most attractive schemes in Europe, with a cash rebate offering of up to 30%

Specifically, the incentive provides a cash rebate that ranges from 25% to 30%. The minimum production expenditure required for fiction is 500,000 euros, or approximately $567,000. For documentaries the minimum required is 250,000 euros. The program’s annual cap is set at $14.4 million, and it will continue at least through 2021.

ICA manages the rebate, funded by the Fund for Tourism and Cinema. It covers film, TV and VOD production. Eligibility and the rate of the rebate are determined against a test of cultural and production characteristics of each project. Weighing factors include the economic impact on Portugal, expenditures made in low-density areas, and hiring cast and crew with disabilities. Payments are made upfront in installments.

Recent projects shot in Portugal include “303” (2018), “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” (2018), “The Forest of the Lost Souls” (2017), “That Good Night” (2017), “The Promise” (2016), “Mata Hari” (TV Series, 2016 to present), “Zoom” (2015) and “Night Train to Lisbon” (2013).

Incentives
25%-30% Cash rebate
$567k Minimum production expenditure
$14.4m Annual cap
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

