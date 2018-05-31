Costumes Bring ’70s Back to Life in Paramount Network’s ‘American Woman’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Judy Gellman

It’s easy to go overboard with wild prints, bell-bottoms and platform shoes when depicting the 1970s in television and film, but costume designer Judy Gellman avoided clichés when she created the wardrobe for the cast of “American Woman.” Premiering June 7 on Paramount Network, the dramedy, set in Beverly Hills in 1975, is loosely based on the early years of co-executive producer and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

“The one thing I wanted to do — as did the show’s creators — is have these clothes fade into the background. I didn’t really want to have to be like, ‘Hello, here’s all the iconic looks from the ’70s. We’re checking them all off so that you can see we’re showing you the period accurately,’ ” Gellman says. “My aim is to help the actors find their characters. It’s their job to show the audience who they are and walk [viewers] through that story.”

At the heart of “American Woman” is Alicia Silverstone as Bonnie, a character inspired by Richards’ mom, who has to find a way to support herself and her children after leaving her husband. Mena Suvari and Jennifer Bartels play her best friends, Kathleen and Diana.

Related

“The three of them have very distinct identities, and one of the challenging things about doing a show like this was distilling the many iconic looks of the ’70s down into what was appropriate for each character,” Gellman says.

“Bonnie is a woman who has spent her adult life dressing within the respectful norms of what a pretty woman on the arm of a successful man should look like,” Gellman notes. She describes Kathleen as a Texas transplant and debutante with a sexy, playful style, and Diana as a career woman who needs to project a businesslike image.

Gellman was fanatical about finding authentic period clothing for the cast, sourcing labels like Halston, Pierre Cardin and Diane Von Furstenberg from a multitude of outlets, including private collectors, vintage shows, costume rental houses and eBay.

In some instances, the costume designer had the added challenge of quickly fulfilling a specific wardrobe need, for instance when she learned she had only 48 hours to procure an Yves Saint Laurent suit for Silverstone — one that not only fit the actress well but was appropriate for the scene and worked with the sets.

Thankfully, a private collector in San Francisco had the garment, though getting it was just the start of making it work. “Alicia was in every scene the day I got it, so I had to sneak into her trailer and get her to try it on in between everything, race it back to the tailors and have them do their magic and get it ready,” Gellman says.

Another precious find for Silverstone’s alter ego: A Pierre Cardin dress once worn by the model Twiggy in an issue of Vogue. Says Gellman: “It’s like a treasure hunt in the best way when you’re doing a period show!”

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Artisans

  • Paramount Network's 'American Woman' Costumes Bring

    Costumes Bring '70s Back to Life in Paramount Network's 'American Woman'

    It’s easy to go overboard with wild prints, bell-bottoms and platform shoes when depicting the 1970s in television and film, but costume designer Judy Gellman avoided clichés when she created the wardrobe for the cast of “American Woman.” Premiering June 7 on Paramount Network, the dramedy, set in Beverly Hills in 1975, is loosely based […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    VFX Companies Struggle Even as Their Movies Break Records

    It’s easy to go overboard with wild prints, bell-bottoms and platform shoes when depicting the 1970s in television and film, but costume designer Judy Gellman avoided clichés when she created the wardrobe for the cast of “American Woman.” Premiering June 7 on Paramount Network, the dramedy, set in Beverly Hills in 1975, is loosely based […]

  • Atlanta FX

    Georgia’s Tax Credits Have Turned State Into Top Production Hub

    It’s easy to go overboard with wild prints, bell-bottoms and platform shoes when depicting the 1970s in television and film, but costume designer Judy Gellman avoided clichés when she created the wardrobe for the cast of “American Woman.” Premiering June 7 on Paramount Network, the dramedy, set in Beverly Hills in 1975, is loosely based […]

  • God of War

    ‘God of War’ Offers Fantasy World of 100 Unbroken Takes

    It’s easy to go overboard with wild prints, bell-bottoms and platform shoes when depicting the 1970s in television and film, but costume designer Judy Gellman avoided clichés when she created the wardrobe for the cast of “American Woman.” Premiering June 7 on Paramount Network, the dramedy, set in Beverly Hills in 1975, is loosely based […]

  • Checco Varese

    Checco Varese Becomes Go-to Cinematographer for Launching TV Shows

    It’s easy to go overboard with wild prints, bell-bottoms and platform shoes when depicting the 1970s in television and film, but costume designer Judy Gellman avoided clichés when she created the wardrobe for the cast of “American Woman.” Premiering June 7 on Paramount Network, the dramedy, set in Beverly Hills in 1975, is loosely based […]

  • Sam Daley Joins Deluxe as Senior

    Colorist Sam Daley Joins Deluxe New York

    It’s easy to go overboard with wild prints, bell-bottoms and platform shoes when depicting the 1970s in television and film, but costume designer Judy Gellman avoided clichés when she created the wardrobe for the cast of “American Woman.” Premiering June 7 on Paramount Network, the dramedy, set in Beverly Hills in 1975, is loosely based […]

  • Fear the Walking Dead BTS

    Production Coordinators Fight for Equal Pay for Equal Work

    It’s easy to go overboard with wild prints, bell-bottoms and platform shoes when depicting the 1970s in television and film, but costume designer Judy Gellman avoided clichés when she created the wardrobe for the cast of “American Woman.” Premiering June 7 on Paramount Network, the dramedy, set in Beverly Hills in 1975, is loosely based […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad