North Carolina Encourages Production by Raising Project Cap

North Carolina has a lot to offer producers, including mild temperatures, sandy coastlines and a stretch of Appalachian Mountains. Those looking to shoot in an urban setting can head to Raleigh, the state capital, or bustling Charlotte. The city of Wilmington is a major production center and boasts seasoned film crews and the second-largest stage space east of California. And wherever filmmaking takes place, it can take advantage of a 25% rebate and a recently increased project cap.

Specifically, the rebate is set at 25% for all qualified expenditures. The minimum spend required per film is $3 million, and the minimum per TV episode is $1 million.

Projects caps are set at $7 million per film and $12 million per TV season. There’s also a $250,000 project cap for commercials.

The program’s annual cap is $31 million, with unused funds carrying over from fiscal year to fiscal year. In addition, the incentive’s Sunset date has been eliminated.

Recent films shot in North Carolina include “American Animals” (2018), “Logan Lucky” (2017), “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017), “Dirty Dancing” (2017) and “Bolden” (2017).

Television shows shooting in The Tar Heel State include History channel’s Navy Seal drama “Six” (which started shooting in 2017) and TNT series “Good Behavior” (2016 to the present).