North Carolina Encourages Production by Raising Project Cap

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
American Animals
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Orchard

North Carolina has a lot to offer producers, including mild temperatures, sandy coastlines and a stretch of Appalachian Mountains. Those looking to shoot in an urban setting can head to Raleigh, the state capital, or bustling Charlotte. The city of Wilmington is a major production center and boasts seasoned film crews and the second-largest stage space east of California. And wherever filmmaking takes place, it can take advantage of a 25% rebate and a recently increased project cap.

Specifically, the rebate is set at 25% for all qualified expenditures. The minimum spend required per film is $3 million, and the minimum per TV episode is $1 million.

Projects caps are set at $7 million per film and $12 million per TV season. There’s also a $250,000 project cap for commercials.

The program’s annual cap is $31 million, with unused funds carrying over from fiscal year to fiscal year. In addition, the incentive’s Sunset date has been eliminated.

Recent films shot in North Carolina include “American Animals” (2018), “Logan Lucky” (2017), “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017), “Dirty Dancing” (2017) and “Bolden” (2017).

Television shows shooting in The Tar Heel State include History channel’s Navy Seal drama “Six” (which started shooting in 2017) and TNT series “Good Behavior” (2016 to the present).

Incenitves
25% Rebate on qualified expenditures
$1M Minimum spend per TV episode
$12M Project cap per TV season
$3M Minimum spend for film
$7M Project cap for film
$31M Annual cap
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

More Artisans

  • American Animals

    North Carolina Encourages Production by Raising Project Cap

    North Carolina has a lot to offer producers, including mild temperatures, sandy coastlines and a stretch of Appalachian Mountains. Those looking to shoot in an urban setting can head to Raleigh, the state capital, or bustling Charlotte. The city of Wilmington is a major production center and boasts seasoned film crews and the second-largest stage […]

  • (l to r.) Director Boots Riley

    Colors, Sounds Change With Lead Character in 'Sorry to Bother You'

    North Carolina has a lot to offer producers, including mild temperatures, sandy coastlines and a stretch of Appalachian Mountains. Those looking to shoot in an urban setting can head to Raleigh, the state capital, or bustling Charlotte. The city of Wilmington is a major production center and boasts seasoned film crews and the second-largest stage […]

  • THE HANDMAID'S TALE Composer Adam TaylorPhoto

    'The Handmaid’s Tale’ Composer Adam Taylor Takes Cue From Elisabeth Moss

    North Carolina has a lot to offer producers, including mild temperatures, sandy coastlines and a stretch of Appalachian Mountains. Those looking to shoot in an urban setting can head to Raleigh, the state capital, or bustling Charlotte. The city of Wilmington is a major production center and boasts seasoned film crews and the second-largest stage […]

  • Summer Bay engineer, Tim Boles sorts

    'Amazing Race,' 'Deadliest Catch' Audio Teams Detail Challenges in Capturing Sound

    North Carolina has a lot to offer producers, including mild temperatures, sandy coastlines and a stretch of Appalachian Mountains. Those looking to shoot in an urban setting can head to Raleigh, the state capital, or bustling Charlotte. The city of Wilmington is a major production center and boasts seasoned film crews and the second-largest stage […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Artificial Intelligence Could One Day Determine Which Films Get Made

    North Carolina has a lot to offer producers, including mild temperatures, sandy coastlines and a stretch of Appalachian Mountains. Those looking to shoot in an urban setting can head to Raleigh, the state capital, or bustling Charlotte. The city of Wilmington is a major production center and boasts seasoned film crews and the second-largest stage […]

  • Movie Production Professionals Share Insights at

    Movie Artisans Share Insights at Variety Event in Karlovy Vary

    North Carolina has a lot to offer producers, including mild temperatures, sandy coastlines and a stretch of Appalachian Mountains. Those looking to shoot in an urban setting can head to Raleigh, the state capital, or bustling Charlotte. The city of Wilmington is a major production center and boasts seasoned film crews and the second-largest stage […]

  • First still from the set of

    Czech Producers Urge Politicians to Raise Incentives as Rivalry Heats Up

    North Carolina has a lot to offer producers, including mild temperatures, sandy coastlines and a stretch of Appalachian Mountains. Those looking to shoot in an urban setting can head to Raleigh, the state capital, or bustling Charlotte. The city of Wilmington is a major production center and boasts seasoned film crews and the second-largest stage […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad