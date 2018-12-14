Morocco Lures Filmmakers With Geography, History and Incentives

At the confluence of Berber, Arabian, and European cultural influences, the North African nation of Morocco boasts a long and sunny Atlantic coastline, the soaring and snowy peaks of the Atlas Mountains, and legendary cities such as Fez and Marrakesh that offer urban landscapes suggestive of eras ranging from Biblical times to the modern age of Middle Eastern strife.

Morocco also happens to have a well developed filmmaking infrastructure – the result of decades of active filmmaking in the country by producers who have used it as a substitute for less friendly Arab locations. That, plus a climate similar to that of Southern California and a 20% rebate have made Morocco the most film-friendly territory in its region.

To qualify for the rebate, projects must spend a minimum of 10 million dirhams, or approximately $1 million. The project cap is 18 million dirhams, or about $1.8 million. Productions must spend at least 18 work days in Morocco – a number that includes set-building. Eligible expenses are capped at 90% of total expenditure.

Recent projects shot in Morocco include “John Wick: Chapter 3” (2019), “Aquaman” (2018), “Hold the Dark” (2018), “Beirut” (2018), TV series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (2018 to present), TV series “Mars” (2016 to present), “13 Hours” (2016), “War Dogs” (2016), TV series “The Night Manager” (2016-2018), “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” (2015) and TV series “Game of Thrones (2011 to 2018).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.