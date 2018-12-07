×
Mississippi Beckons Producers With Southern Charm, High Incentives

By
Variety Staff

CREDIT: Dale Robinette

Mississippi may not be the first state that comes jumps into the mind of a producer considering locations for an upcoming shoot, but the state has a lot going for it, including a picturesque Southern ambience, antebellum homes, rich farmlands, pine forests, Gulf coast sands and casinos – not to mention significant rebates on qualified local spend and resident payroll.

Specifically, the basic incentive amounts to a rebate of 25% on local spend, and an even more generous plateau of 30% for resident payroll for the project, up to $5 million. Also offered: an additional 5% rebate for payroll paid to veterans. To qualify, at least 20% of the production crew on payroll must be Mississippi residents.

Mississippi’s program sets the project cap at $10 million. The required minimum spend is $50,000 per project, and the program’s annual cap is set at $20 million.

Recent projects shot in Mississippi include the following: “Malicious” (2018), “Same Kind of Different as Me” (2017), “1 Mile to You” (2017), “Speech & Debate” (2017), “Strange Weather” (2016), “The Hollars” (2016), “Precious Cargo” (2016), “Free State of Jones” (2016), “Blessed Are the Children” (2016), “Noah” (2014) and “Get on Up” (2014).

Incentives
50k Minimum spend
30% Rebate on resident payroll
25% Rebate on local spending

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.

