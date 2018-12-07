Mississippi Beckons Producers With Southern Charm, High Incentives

Mississippi may not be the first state that comes jumps into the mind of a producer considering locations for an upcoming shoot, but the state has a lot going for it, including a picturesque Southern ambience, antebellum homes, rich farmlands, pine forests, Gulf coast sands and casinos – not to mention significant rebates on qualified local spend and resident payroll.
Specifically, the basic incentive amounts to a rebate of 25% on local spend, and an even more generous plateau of 30% for resident payroll for the project, up to $5 million. Also offered: an additional 5% rebate for payroll paid to veterans. To qualify, at least 20% of the production crew on payroll must be Mississippi residents.
Mississippi’s program sets the project cap at $10 million. The required minimum spend is $50,000 per project, and the program’s annual cap is set at $20 million.
Recent projects shot in Mississippi include the following: “Malicious” (2018), “Same Kind of Different as Me” (2017), “1 Mile to You” (2017), “Speech & Debate” (2017), “Strange Weather” (2016), “The Hollars” (2016), “Precious Cargo” (2016), “Free State of Jones” (2016), “Blessed Are the Children” (2016), “Noah” (2014) and “Get on Up” (2014).
|Incentives
|50k
|Minimum spend
|30%
|Rebate on resident payroll
|25%
|Rebate on local spending
Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.