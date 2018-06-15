You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

In Minnesota, Unique Landscapes and High Incentives Lure Production

The state of Minnesota abounds with diverse shooting locations, from the modern urban skyscrapers of Minneapolis, to the small-town feel of Saint Paul, to a countryside dotted with thousands of lakes, to a rugged wilderness stretching to the Canadian border. Also available: a rebate of 20% or 25% on qualified spend, in addition to multiple local incentives.

Other Minnesota landmarks of interest: the iconic Mall of America, the Walker Art Center and the world-famous Guthrie Theater. Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion” radio show is also a homegrown Minnesota institution.

Often dubbed “snowbate” because if its northern location, Minnesota’ rebate program includes a 20% rebate for productions spending a minimum of $100,000 and a 25% rebate for productions spending a minimum of $1 million.

Regional incentives are available on top of the state incentive. The compensation cap for non-resident above-the-line workers is $100,000.

Productions recently shot in Minnesota include “Brother’s Keeper” (2018)” “The Dawn” (2018), “The Nanny” (2017), “Wilson” (2017), “The House of Tomorrow” (2017), “A Stray” (2016), “I Am Not a Serial Killer” (2016), “Lady Dynamite” (TV Series, 2016-to present), and “Dear White People” (2014), predecessor of the Netflix series.

Incenitves
20% or 25% Rebate
$1m Minimum spending to qualify for the 25% rebate
$100k Minimum spending to qualify for the 20% rebate
$100k Compensation cap for non-resident above-the-line workers
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

