Miami-Dade County’s $100,000 Incentive Is Starting to Lure Hollywood

Variety Staff

White Boy Rick
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

The $100,000 production incentive recently launched by Southern Florida’s Miami-Dade County is making the area even more welcoming of producers who are already lured by its warm climate, natural beauty, the Renaissance gardens of its Villa Vizcaya estate, the nightlife of its bustling Coconut Grove neighborhood, the exoticism of its Little Havana, the art deco time capsule that is South Beach, and the modern, soaring skyline of Miami itself.

Specifically, the incentive takes the form of a $100,000 grant-rebate for qualified productions. It requires a minimum spend of $100,000 in Miami-Dade County.

But the incentive does not come without some requirements. At least 70% of the production must take place in Miami-Dade County. Additionally, the production is required to hire at least 50 Miami-Dade County residents for main cast and crew. Plus, at least 89% of the vendors must be Miami-Dade County-registered businesses.

Recent notable projects shot in Miami-Dade County include “White Boy Rick” (2018), “Speed Kills” (2018), “Baywatch” (2017), “A Change of Heart” (2017), Oscar winner “Moonlight” (2016), HBO series “Ballers” (2015 to present), “Ride Along 2” (2015), “Entourage (film version, 2014), “Plastic” (2014) and Showtime’s “Dexter” (2006 to 2013).

Incentives
$100k Grant/rebate for qualified productions
$1m Minimum spend in Miami-Dade County
70% Amount of production that must take place in Miami-Dade
$80% Ratio of vendors that must be county-based businesses
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

