Cash Rebate Turns Island Nation of Malta Into Major Filming Destination

The Republic of Malta – a small, Mediterranean island and major tourist destination – lures filmmakers with its yacht-strewn azure coastlines and historically significant structures such as medieval churches, baroque palaces and ancient fortifications. Producers will also find value in the country’s hefty cash rebate.

Specifically, the rebate ranges from 20% to 25% for qualified expenditures. A 2% bonus is available for productions that feature Malta and its culture, bringing the total incentive up to a total maximum of 27%.

To qualify, productions must spend a minimum of 100,000 euros, or about $118,000. They must also satisfy a cultural test.

Production resources abound on the small island, which is connected by air to many major European cities. Malta is particularly known for its production water tank – one of the world’s largest – which many films use for shooting water and underwater scenes. Plus, a long history of filmmaking has endowed Malta with a deep and experienced crew base.

Finally, because the island was a British colony for many years, English is its most widely spoken language – a great bonus for Hollywood producers looking for exotic locations and incentives.

Recent feature films shot on Malta include “Paul, Apostle of Christ” (2018), “The Mercy” (2018), “American Assassin” (2017), “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017), “Renegades” (2017), “Assassin’s Creed” (2016), “The Promise” (2016), “13 Hours” (2016) and “By the Sea” (2015). HBO series “Game of Thrones” has been shooting on Malta on and off since 2011.