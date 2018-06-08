You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cash Rebate Turns Island Nation of Malta Into Major Filming Destination

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
murder on the Orient Express
CREDIT: Nicola Dove

The Republic of Malta – a small, Mediterranean island and major tourist destination – lures filmmakers with its yacht-strewn azure coastlines and historically significant structures such as medieval churches, baroque palaces and ancient fortifications. Producers will also find value in the country’s hefty cash rebate.

Specifically, the rebate ranges from 20% to 25% for qualified expenditures. A 2% bonus is available for productions that feature Malta and its culture, bringing the total incentive up to a total maximum of 27%.

To qualify, productions must spend a minimum of 100,000 euros, or about $118,000. They must also satisfy a cultural test.

Production resources abound on the small island, which is connected by air to many major European cities. Malta is particularly known for its production water tank – one of the world’s largest – which many films use for shooting water and underwater scenes. Plus, a long history of filmmaking has endowed Malta with a deep and experienced crew base.

Finally, because the island was a British colony for many years, English is its most widely spoken language – a great bonus for Hollywood producers looking for exotic locations and incentives.

Recent feature films shot on Malta include “Paul, Apostle of Christ” (2018), “The Mercy” (2018), “American Assassin” (2017), “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017), “Renegades” (2017), “Assassin’s Creed” (2016), “The Promise” (2016), “13 Hours” (2016) and “By the Sea” (2015). HBO series “Game of Thrones” has been shooting on Malta on and off since 2011.

Incenitves
20%-25% Cash rebate on qualified expenditures
2% Bonus rebate for productions featuring Malta culture
118K Minimum spend
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

More Artisans

  • murder on the Orient Express

    Cash Rebate Turns Island Nation of Malta Into Major Filming Destination

    The Republic of Malta – a small, Mediterranean island and major tourist destination – lures filmmakers with its yacht-strewn azure coastlines and historically significant structures such as medieval churches, baroque palaces and ancient fortifications. Producers will also find value in the country’s hefty cash rebate. Specifically, the rebate ranges from 20% to 25% for qualified […]

  • Oceans 8 Fashion

    How 'Ocean's 8's' Costume Designer Crafted Unique Looks for Each Character

    The Republic of Malta – a small, Mediterranean island and major tourist destination – lures filmmakers with its yacht-strewn azure coastlines and historically significant structures such as medieval churches, baroque palaces and ancient fortifications. Producers will also find value in the country’s hefty cash rebate. Specifically, the rebate ranges from 20% to 25% for qualified […]

  • The King Documentary Rolls Royce

    Elvis Presley's 1963 Rolls-Royce Stars in New Documentary

    The Republic of Malta – a small, Mediterranean island and major tourist destination – lures filmmakers with its yacht-strewn azure coastlines and historically significant structures such as medieval churches, baroque palaces and ancient fortifications. Producers will also find value in the country’s hefty cash rebate. Specifically, the rebate ranges from 20% to 25% for qualified […]

  • Composer Builds Scoring Stage for Classic

    Composer Builds Scoring Stage Just for Classic Wurlitzer Pipe Organ

    The Republic of Malta – a small, Mediterranean island and major tourist destination – lures filmmakers with its yacht-strewn azure coastlines and historically significant structures such as medieval churches, baroque palaces and ancient fortifications. Producers will also find value in the country’s hefty cash rebate. Specifically, the rebate ranges from 20% to 25% for qualified […]

  • Christine Jone Harry Potter and the

    'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Set Designer Makes Theater Magic

    The Republic of Malta – a small, Mediterranean island and major tourist destination – lures filmmakers with its yacht-strewn azure coastlines and historically significant structures such as medieval churches, baroque palaces and ancient fortifications. Producers will also find value in the country’s hefty cash rebate. Specifically, the rebate ranges from 20% to 25% for qualified […]

  • Philip K Dicks Electric Dreams American

    Contenders for Title Design Emmy Set the Stage and Conjure the Mood

    The Republic of Malta – a small, Mediterranean island and major tourist destination – lures filmmakers with its yacht-strewn azure coastlines and historically significant structures such as medieval churches, baroque palaces and ancient fortifications. Producers will also find value in the country’s hefty cash rebate. Specifically, the rebate ranges from 20% to 25% for qualified […]

  • Emmy Contenders for Visual Effects Create

    Visual Effects Artists Vie for Emmys With Thrilling Action and Mind-Bending Visuals

    The Republic of Malta – a small, Mediterranean island and major tourist destination – lures filmmakers with its yacht-strewn azure coastlines and historically significant structures such as medieval churches, baroque palaces and ancient fortifications. Producers will also find value in the country’s hefty cash rebate. Specifically, the rebate ranges from 20% to 25% for qualified […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad