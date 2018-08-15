You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fiji's 47% Tax Rebate Is Among Highest in the World

Variety Staff

Filmmakers considering a tropical paradise for their next project often look to Fiji, an archipelago of more than 330 islands that boasts some of the world’s most beautiful coasts, lush forests and remote jungle villages. In addition, the South Pacific nation, which is a major tourist destination with nonstop airline service to many major cities, offers an aggressive financial lure: a staggering 47% tax rebate.

The bar is not high to qualify for this sweet incentive. Feature film and TV productions are required to spend a minimum of 250,000 Fijian dollars, or about $188,022. The project cap is $28,000,000 Fijian dollars, or about $13.3 million.

Making things easier for producers is the fact the Fiji boasts one of most developed economies in the South Pacific, with good infrastructure. English is the one of the official languages and widely spoken.

Notable feature films that have shot in Fiji over the years include “Adrift” (2018), “Cast Away” (2000), “Contact” (1997), “Return to the Blue Lagoon” (1991) and “The Blue Lagoon” (1980).

In addition, TV series set in Fiji and shooting there include “Bachelor in Paradise” (started production in 2018), “Wrecked” (2016 to present) and the long-running “Survivor” (2000 – to present).

Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

