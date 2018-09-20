You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Volume of Effects-Heavy Movies Threatens Perception of VFX

By

Drew's Most Recent Stories

View All
Avatar
CREDIT: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

The complaints are nothing new: Hollywood doesn’t make mid-budget dramas anymore. The assembly line of superhero blockbusters results in bigger, louder and less coherent movies. Easily distracted audiences demand an over-the-top set-piece every 15 minutes.

For many, responsibility for this seemingly escalating problem rests on the simulated shoulders of today’s computer-crazy visual-effects industry, which, they claim, has sucked the soul out of commercial cinema by churning out visuals like so much sausage, taking us on an endless journey of dinosaur attacks, superhero mashups and cities laid to waste that all blends together in viewers’ minds. Box office hits today, they say, are now more about spectacle than story, thrills instead of character.

“On any given day,” says Oscar-winning visual-effects veteran Richard Edlund, “there are more than 1,000 shots in the pipeline for the next Marvel movie. … I’m worried about the future of the industry, frankly, because the [mid-budget] $30 million-$50 million movies are the kind I like to watch.”

The original purpose and promise of VFX was to create things that couldn’t be achieved in-camera using more traditional special effects like pyrotechnics and makeup — in other words, to help create believable illusions. “You’re seeing something that can’t possibly be real, but you’re going to go with it because it looks real,” says Joe Letteri, senior visual effects supervisor at New Zealand VFX house Weta Digital, creator of characters like Gollum in the “Lord of the Rings” franchise and the “Avatar” world of Pandora.

Related

So how did the industry become an assembly line? Many believe it stems from the ascent of blockbuster cinema in the 1970s, when directors were under pressure to come up with visuals of greater scope that simply couldn’t be created physically. Computers and digital technology enabled the transition.

For cinematographer Dean Cundey (1993’s “Jurassic Park”) VFX became a bigger piece of the tool kit just because it could. “Compositors learned how to do VFX in their basements, and they got wrapped up in it,” he says. “They were given a shot that had been storyboarded and said, ‘Not only can we do that — we can also do this.’ The director then said, ‘Hey, why don’t we also [add] this?’ The shots get bigger and some of it gets a little soulless.”

But while it may be tempting to blame vendors or directors for the boring sameness of today’s VFX, Laika Animation senior compositor and matte painter Mike Terpstra believes audiences should also be held accountable, since moviegoers vote with their ticket-buying dollars and convey to the studios they want more of the same. “All films in a franchise must maintain a certain look to retain continuity,” he says.

Despite all the criticism, however, VFX artists continue to push the envelope and produce amazing work. For Letteri, the secret to good visual effects is to ground them in physical reality, even if that reality is attached to something foreign.

“Ph.D.s come in and figure out these outrageously complex algorithms to fool a 10-year-old, but the 10-year-old is becoming more difficult to fool.”
Visual-effects creator Richard Edlund

“We wanted ‘Avatar’ to look like we went to another planet, shot the movie and brought it back,” he says. “That level of realism takes you beyond suspension of disbelief, but it’s very easy to break. When you make things too stylized just because they can be, audiences pick up on that.” As Edlund puts it, “Ph.D.s come in and figure out these outrageously complex algorithms and processes to fool a 10-year-old, but the 10-year-old is becoming more difficult to fool.”

Cundey cites the accurate portrayal of weight as an example of something that helps VFX mirror the real world: “As audiences,” he says, “we’ve seen enough falling objects to know if something is not reacting the way it should.”

And the craft continues to advance. The digital Arnold Schwarzenegger from “Terminator Genisys” that astounded when the movie was released just three years ago is already the new normal. Nonetheless, Terpstra thinks story still trumps effects, regardless of quality. “If we get hooked on the story early in the film, we’re more willing to overlook older-looking practical effects like puppets and enjoy ourselves,” he says. “Look at ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.’”

In fact, psychologists say humans respond to stories with unique emotional investment regardless of the quality of the tools. They’ll enjoy shadow puppets against a wall if the story is compelling. That’s why, for Letteri, the audience does half the work for the filmmakers. “Your job is to just not take them out of the story,” he says. “Don’t mess it up by doing something gratuitous or bad.” Or, some would add, mindlessly derivative.

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More Artisans

  • Avatar

    Volume of Effects-Heavy Movies Threatens Perception of VFX

    The complaints are nothing new: Hollywood doesn’t make mid-budget dramas anymore. The assembly line of superhero blockbusters results in bigger, louder and less coherent movies. Easily distracted audiences demand an over-the-top set-piece every 15 minutes. For many, responsibility for this seemingly escalating problem rests on the simulated shoulders of today’s computer-crazy visual-effects industry, which, they […]

  • The Man Who Killed Don-Quixote

    After 18 Months on the Books, Portugal’s Incentive Pulls in the Projects

    The complaints are nothing new: Hollywood doesn’t make mid-budget dramas anymore. The assembly line of superhero blockbusters results in bigger, louder and less coherent movies. Easily distracted audiences demand an over-the-top set-piece every 15 minutes. For many, responsibility for this seemingly escalating problem rests on the simulated shoulders of today’s computer-crazy visual-effects industry, which, they […]

  • Haim Saban

    Saban Capital Buys Panavision, Sim Video for $622 Million

    The complaints are nothing new: Hollywood doesn’t make mid-budget dramas anymore. The assembly line of superhero blockbusters results in bigger, louder and less coherent movies. Easily distracted audiences demand an over-the-top set-piece every 15 minutes. For many, responsibility for this seemingly escalating problem rests on the simulated shoulders of today’s computer-crazy visual-effects industry, which, they […]

  • Marvels Jessica-Jones

    Production Designer Knows How to Make Instant Impact When Joining Midseason

    The complaints are nothing new: Hollywood doesn’t make mid-budget dramas anymore. The assembly line of superhero blockbusters results in bigger, louder and less coherent movies. Easily distracted audiences demand an over-the-top set-piece every 15 minutes. For many, responsibility for this seemingly escalating problem rests on the simulated shoulders of today’s computer-crazy visual-effects industry, which, they […]

  • Bruce Dern photographed by Shayan Asgharnia

    Bruce Dern on 'White Boy Rick,' the Secret of Acting and Trying Always to Be Fair

    The complaints are nothing new: Hollywood doesn’t make mid-budget dramas anymore. The assembly line of superhero blockbusters results in bigger, louder and less coherent movies. Easily distracted audiences demand an over-the-top set-piece every 15 minutes. For many, responsibility for this seemingly escalating problem rests on the simulated shoulders of today’s computer-crazy visual-effects industry, which, they […]

  • Location Scouts Help Productions Film in

    To Film in High-Risk Areas, Hollywood Studios Hire Gang Members as Crew

    The complaints are nothing new: Hollywood doesn’t make mid-budget dramas anymore. The assembly line of superhero blockbusters results in bigger, louder and less coherent movies. Easily distracted audiences demand an over-the-top set-piece every 15 minutes. For many, responsibility for this seemingly escalating problem rests on the simulated shoulders of today’s computer-crazy visual-effects industry, which, they […]

  • jackie

    Washington D.C.’s Incentive Sweetens Deal for Producers of Political Dramas

    The complaints are nothing new: Hollywood doesn’t make mid-budget dramas anymore. The assembly line of superhero blockbusters results in bigger, louder and less coherent movies. Easily distracted audiences demand an over-the-top set-piece every 15 minutes. For many, responsibility for this seemingly escalating problem rests on the simulated shoulders of today’s computer-crazy visual-effects industry, which, they […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad