Pinewood Studio and Water Tank Attract Filmmakers to Dominican Republic

No non-U.S. territory in the Caribbean offers as many production amenities as the Dominican Republic. In addition to its tropical beauty, the country is host to a Pinewood production facility built in 2011, complete with soundstages, bluescreen capabilities, and an eight-acre tank for water effects. This comes on top of an incentive of 25%.
The incentive takes the form of a 25% transferrable tax credit on all eligible expenditures in the Dominican Republic. It covers both resident and non-resident labor. In addition it includes a value-added tax exemption on all eligible goods and services. There are no project caps.
The minimum spend required is $500,000, and the sunset date is set at June, 2021. The country also offers up-front monetization solutions, which are outlined in the language of the incentive.
The Dominican Republic Film Commission is available to serve as a liaison between government agencies and production companies, providing information as needed about the eligibility criteria and application process for the incentives. Among the services offered: issuing the mandatory shooting permit and processing the temporary import of goods and equipment necessary for filming.
Recent projects shot in the Dominican Republic include “Rubirosa” (2018), “xXx: Return of Xander” Cage (2017), “47 Metres Down” (2017), “Calao” (2017); “True Memoirs of an International Assassin” (2016) and “Furious 7” (2015).
Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.
|Incentives
|25%
|Transferrable tax credit on eligible expenditures
|$500k
|Minimum spend
|2021
|Sunset date
