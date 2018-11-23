Pinewood Studio and Water Tank Attract Filmmakers to Dominican Republic

No non-U.S. territory in the Caribbean offers as many production amenities as the Dominican Republic. In addition to its tropical beauty, the country is host to a Pinewood production facility built in 2011, complete with soundstages, bluescreen capabilities, and an eight-acre tank for water effects. This comes on top of an incentive of 25%.

The incentive takes the form of a 25% transferrable tax credit on all eligible expenditures in the Dominican Republic. It covers both resident and non-resident labor. In addition it includes a value-added tax exemption on all eligible goods and services. There are no project caps.

The minimum spend required is $500,000, and the sunset date is set at June, 2021. The country also offers up-front monetization solutions, which are outlined in the language of the incentive.

The Dominican Republic Film Commission is available to serve as a liaison between government agencies and production companies, providing information as needed about the eligibility criteria and application process for the incentives. Among the services offered: issuing the mandatory shooting permit and processing the temporary import of goods and equipment necessary for filming.

Recent projects shot in the Dominican Republic include “Rubirosa” (2018), “xXx: Return of Xander” Cage (2017), “47 Metres Down” (2017), “Calao” (2017); “True Memoirs of an International Assassin” (2016) and “Furious 7” (2015).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.