With War in the Rear View Mirror, Croatia Has Made Filming a Major Business

Filming in Croatia all but ceased in the 90s as war raged in the region, but the newly independent country has now emerged as one of the most film-friendly in the Balkans, and international projects are bringing business back to the area. In 2012, Croatia launched an international film program that offered productions a cash rebate of up to 20%; it has since risen to 25%.

In addition to the rebate, Croatia offers beautiful locations, especially along its Adriatic coast, as well as exceptional local talent and production companies that have an impressive record in domestic and international production. The small nation also boasts relatively low labor costs compared to other European countries.

In addition to the 25% cash rebate, Croatia offers an additional 5% rebate for productions in regions with below average development. The minimum spend required of feature films is 2 million HRK, or about $311,000. For TV episodes, the minimum spend is 750,000 HRK, or approximately $117,000. Projects must score 12 out of 34 points on a cultural test.

Projects recently filmed in Croatia include “Robin Hood” (2018), “Mama Mia! Here We Go Again” (2018), “The Terror” (2018 to present), “McMafia” (2018 to present), “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017), “Hercules” (2014) and “Game of Thrones”(2011).

Courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.