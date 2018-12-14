×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bristol Is Home to Production Companies Known for Global Wildlife Projects

By

Valentina's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dynasties BBC
CREDIT: Photography Rosie Thomas copyrig

Bristol, two hours west of London and known by toon enthusiasts as the home of Aardman Animations, also happens to be the world center of wildlife filmmaking and home to the top producers, directors and camera pros creating the influx of natural history shows that continue to grow ever more popular on TV screens around the world.

The city is the headquarters of the BBC Natural History Unit and also the base for large independent players in the nature film arena such as Silverback Films, Plimsoll Prods., True to Nature, Tigress Prods., Off the Fence, Keo Films and Icon Films. Top production and post-production houses in the area that cater to the genre include Films@59, Evolutions and Big Bang.

The best-known name in wildlife filmmaking associated with the city is David Attenborough, now 92, whose 1979 classic TV series “Life on Earth” began a wave of television that continues to crest with such shows as “Blue Planet.” Attenborough credits two producers in the 1950s with spearheading Bristol’s wildlife filmmaking community: Desmond Hawkins and Frank Gillard, considered by many the industry’s founding fathers. Hawkins hosted nature shows for BBC Radio and went on to form NHU. Gillard, a BBC war reporter during World War II, became the director of the broadcaster’s Bristol-based Western Region. Both were dedicated to making the city the center of natural history filmmaking.

Related

Michael Gunton, an Emmy-winning executive producer and NHU’s creative director, says that Bristol has a “gravitational pull” that makes people tend to stay. “That means that everyone knows everyone, and while there is, of course, some competition, there’s a lot of collaboration,” he says. “The knowledge and experience builds and gives confidence to those who innovate and take risks. It’s a virtuous circle.” 

One outgrowth of NHU is the Natural History Network, founded in 2011 by Lizzie Green, a former NHU producer who began under Michael Rosenberg, the filmmaker behind Channel 4’s groundbreaking “Fragile Earth,” which ran from 1982 to 1993 and won more Wildscreen Pandas (the Oscars of the wildlife world) than any other production.

Green says the purpose of NHN is to provide a platform for professionals to connect, get news and views, and share opinions, and for production companies to get commissions and find the best people to work on those shows. “I want NHN to be a digital reflection of our brilliant industry,” Green says. The network holds a number of informal meet-and-greets called Networking Mornings that bring together about one-third of NHN’s more than 300 members. There is also a monthly guest speaker series as well as gear/equipment showcases.

With gender parity at the center of the discussion in the film industry, it’s noteworthy that among those working in production in the field of wildlife filmmaking (researchers, producers, directors), the number of women is about equal to that of men. In production management, women predominate. However when it comes to crafts such as camerawork, women are still the minority.

“It’s great to see a few talented women coming up through the ranks,” notes cinematographer Sophie Darlington, who shot Netflix’s “Our Planet” DisneyNature’s “Penguins,” among her many credits, “But parity just isn’t there yet.” 

Perhaps networking may yet be the answer. 

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Film

  • Black Panther Meme

    To All the Pop-Culture Memes We've Loved in 2018

    Critical praise and awards are great, but in the Year of Gaga, it’s memes that are often the ultimate indicator that a song, film, or TV show has truly entered the pantheon of pop culture. Whether it’s from “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” or “A Star Is Born,” these moments from 2018 captured [...]

  • Downton Abbey Series Finale PBS

    Watch the First 'Downton Abbey' Movie Teaser Trailer

    Focus Features has unveiled a dialogue-free teaser trailer for its upcoming “Downton Abbey” movie, highlighted by soaring vistas of the majestic English country house. The footage, which debuted on Friday, features servants prepping the fictional Crawley family home for arrivals, along with shots of the stately furnishings. “Next year, you are cordially invited to the [...]

  • 'Into the Spider-Verse' Box Office: Movie

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Flies to $3.5 Million on Thursday

    “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” flew to an impressive $3.5 million at 3,321 North American locations on Thursday night. Meanwhile, MRC-Universal Pictures’ “Mortal Engines” grossed $675,000 in previews from 2,600 theaters. “The Mule” did not hold previews on Thursday.  Sony’s animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which expands to 3,813 sites on Friday, should handily win the weekend’s [...]

  • Chevalier de L’Ordre des Arts et

    Ashok Amritraj Decorated by French Government

    Already the most famous Indian producer in Hollywood, Hyde Park Entertainment founder Ashok Amritraj was honored by the French government on Friday. At a ceremony in Mumbai, Amritraj was presented with the Knight of the Order of Arts and of Letters (Chevalier de L’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) medal. Minister of External Affairs Jean-Yves [...]

  • Worst Movies of 2018 Christopher Robin

    The Worst Films of 2018

    Every critic’s worst movie is another’s best, but Variety critics Peter Debruge and Owen Gleiberman had to draw the line somewhere. Whether it was the year’s top film at the box office, or a right-wing documentary that’s even worse than the filmmaker’s previous outrages, it was a good year to hate-watch. Peter Debruge’s Five Worst [...]

  • Portrait of Czech playwright and civil

    Vaclav Havel Biopic Receives $635,000 From Czech Film Fund

    Czech director Slávek Horák, who was chosen as one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch three years ago, has received 14.5 million Czech Koruna ($635,000) from the Czech Film Fund for his second feature film, a biopic of Václav Havel, the Czech writer and dissident, who became President of Czechoslovakia, and later President of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad