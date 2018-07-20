Australia Offers Producers Exotic Locations, Film History and Generous Incentives

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Village Roadshow/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Boasting climates that range from green tropical rainforests to arid red deserts, stretches of achingly beautiful beaches, and the mysterious landscapes of its vast Outback, Australia has always had a lot of benefits for filmmakers. In fact, the first-ever full-length feature, “The Story of the Kelly Gang” (1906), was shot Down Under. Today Australia also provides generous financial incentives.

The country offers a 16.5% rebate on qualifying Australian production expenditure. To be accepted into the program, a feature film must spend a minimum of 15 million Australian dollars, or approximately $11.5 million. TV shows need to spend an average minimum of 1.5 million Australian dollars, or about $766,000, per hour of programming.

In addition to the above location offsets, Australia offers a producer offset consisting of a 40% rebate for theatrically released feature films, including documentaries, animation projects and IMAX movies; and 20% for single-episode dramas and documentaries (including features released only on DVD or online), TV drama, or documentary series/seasons, and short-form animation

Plus, for post-production, digital work and visual effects there’s a 30% rebate on qualifying Australian production expenditure. This requires a minimum spend of at least 500,000 Australian dollars, or about $383,000.

Films recently shot in Australia include “Aquaman” (2018), “Pacific Rim: Uprising” (2018), “Upgrade” (2018), “Peter Rabbit” (2018), “Thor: Ragnorok” (2017), “Wonder Woman” (2017), “Kong: Skull Island” (2017), “Alien Covenant” (2017) and “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015).

Incenitves
16.5% Rebate on qualifying Australian production expenditure
$11.5m Minimum film production budget
$766k Minimum per hour of TV
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

More Artisans

  • Australia's Production Incentives Include 16.5% Rebate

    Australia Offers Producers Exotic Locations, Film History and Generous Incentives

    Boasting climates that range from green tropical rainforests to arid red deserts, stretches of achingly beautiful beaches, and the mysterious landscapes of its vast Outback, Australia has always had a lot of benefits for filmmakers. In fact, the first-ever full-length feature, “The Story of the Kelly Gang” (1906), was shot Down Under. Today Australia also […]

  • Glow Netflix Cosutmes

    'GLOW' Costume Designers on Revisiting the Flashy, Colorful '80s

    Boasting climates that range from green tropical rainforests to arid red deserts, stretches of achingly beautiful beaches, and the mysterious landscapes of its vast Outback, Australia has always had a lot of benefits for filmmakers. In fact, the first-ever full-length feature, “The Story of the Kelly Gang” (1906), was shot Down Under. Today Australia also […]

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Virtual reality

    Nickelodeon's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Go Virtual at Comic-Con

    Boasting climates that range from green tropical rainforests to arid red deserts, stretches of achingly beautiful beaches, and the mysterious landscapes of its vast Outback, Australia has always had a lot of benefits for filmmakers. In fact, the first-ever full-length feature, “The Story of the Kelly Gang” (1906), was shot Down Under. Today Australia also […]

  • Destan Arslanoski Stunt Performer

    Stunt Performers Say There's Not Enough Being Done to Address Risks of the Job

    Boasting climates that range from green tropical rainforests to arid red deserts, stretches of achingly beautiful beaches, and the mysterious landscapes of its vast Outback, Australia has always had a lot of benefits for filmmakers. In fact, the first-ever full-length feature, “The Story of the Kelly Gang” (1906), was shot Down Under. Today Australia also […]

  • American Animals

    North Carolina Encourages Production by Raising Project Cap

    Boasting climates that range from green tropical rainforests to arid red deserts, stretches of achingly beautiful beaches, and the mysterious landscapes of its vast Outback, Australia has always had a lot of benefits for filmmakers. In fact, the first-ever full-length feature, “The Story of the Kelly Gang” (1906), was shot Down Under. Today Australia also […]

  • (l to r.) Director Boots Riley

    Colors, Sounds Change With Lead Character in 'Sorry to Bother You'

    Boasting climates that range from green tropical rainforests to arid red deserts, stretches of achingly beautiful beaches, and the mysterious landscapes of its vast Outback, Australia has always had a lot of benefits for filmmakers. In fact, the first-ever full-length feature, “The Story of the Kelly Gang” (1906), was shot Down Under. Today Australia also […]

  • THE HANDMAID'S TALE Composer Adam TaylorPhoto

    'The Handmaid’s Tale’ Composer Adam Taylor Takes Cue From Elisabeth Moss

    Boasting climates that range from green tropical rainforests to arid red deserts, stretches of achingly beautiful beaches, and the mysterious landscapes of its vast Outback, Australia has always had a lot of benefits for filmmakers. In fact, the first-ever full-length feature, “The Story of the Kelly Gang” (1906), was shot Down Under. Today Australia also […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad