Australia Offers Producers Exotic Locations, Film History and Generous Incentives

Boasting climates that range from green tropical rainforests to arid red deserts, stretches of achingly beautiful beaches, and the mysterious landscapes of its vast Outback, Australia has always had a lot of benefits for filmmakers. In fact, the first-ever full-length feature, “The Story of the Kelly Gang” (1906), was shot Down Under. Today Australia also provides generous financial incentives.

The country offers a 16.5% rebate on qualifying Australian production expenditure. To be accepted into the program, a feature film must spend a minimum of 15 million Australian dollars, or approximately $11.5 million. TV shows need to spend an average minimum of 1.5 million Australian dollars, or about $766,000, per hour of programming.

In addition to the above location offsets, Australia offers a producer offset consisting of a 40% rebate for theatrically released feature films, including documentaries, animation projects and IMAX movies; and 20% for single-episode dramas and documentaries (including features released only on DVD or online), TV drama, or documentary series/seasons, and short-form animation

Plus, for post-production, digital work and visual effects there’s a 30% rebate on qualifying Australian production expenditure. This requires a minimum spend of at least 500,000 Australian dollars, or about $383,000.

Films recently shot in Australia include “Aquaman” (2018), “Pacific Rim: Uprising” (2018), “Upgrade” (2018), “Peter Rabbit” (2018), “Thor: Ragnorok” (2017), “Wonder Woman” (2017), “Kong: Skull Island” (2017), “Alien Covenant” (2017) and “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015).