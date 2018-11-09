You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘A Private War’ Cinematographer Helped Director Make Transition From Documentaries

By

Valentina's Most Recent Stories

View All
DSC02824.ARW
CREDIT: Keith Bernstein

Why did veteran cinematographer Robert Richardson, a three-time Oscar winner, agree to work on “A Private War,” the first narrative feature directed by documentarian Matthew Heineman?

It had a lot to do with Heineman’s courage and sense of purpose, says the DP. Heineman was nominated for an Oscar himself for his documentary feature “Cartel Land,” about the Mexican-American border drug wars. “City of Ghosts,” which took on the crisis in Syria, was also well received. “A Private War,” out Nov. 2, is based on the life of the late reporter Marie Colvin, who died in 2012 in Syria while covering the siege of Homs.

Prior to reading the script for “A Private War,” Richardson — who has lensed films ranging from “JFK” to “Inglourious Basterds” to “The Hateful Eight” — watched Heineman’s “Ghosts,” which at the time had not been publicly released.

“It had a profound emotional impact on me,” he says. “Marie was fearless, and I deeply wanted to be a part of showing that life. But perhaps most importantly, I thought that her work in Syria, which is still poignant today, needed to be voiced.”

Related

Though Heineman had plenty of experience filming in war zones, shooting on a set and managing a crew of people were new territories to the director. The team he surrounded himself with was critical to the success of his documentary-to-narrative leap, and Richards, along with production designer Sophie Becher, were an integral part of that.

On earlier films, Heineman served as his own DP. “Matt shoots his own work,” says Richardson. “So we discussed how and why he composed as he did, the lighting he liked or did not, and how far was he willing to go to capture an image.”

Richardson and Heineman also talked about other artists he admired, not simply in documentaries but also in still photography: James Nachtwey, Joao Silva, Alex Webb and Susan Meiselas. They looked at narrative films Heineman respected such as “Tangerine” and “The Florida Project” — both by Sean Baker and made on shoestring budgets with nonactors.

“We collected images and shared them,” notes Richardson. “This pushed us deeper. The goal was to create a strong documentary look for certain sections of the film and then to polish that look to varying degrees depending upon the sequence, such as whether Marie was at home or at an awards ceremony. The dreamlike nature of a number of sequences was exactly that — moments that haunt the mind at the times you most do not wish for it.”

The shoot took 38 days in Jordan and England. One of the most technically grueling scenes was in a tunnel that Colvin and her photographer use to navigate underground in Homs. Shooting on Arri Alexa Minis in modern-day Jordan in tunnels built by the Romans, Richardson and his team closed off all openings to remove natural light, then switched to an ASA 1600 film stock since the long stretches of dark were lit only by actors’ flashlights. They used Arri/Zeiss Super Speed lenses on both Steadicam and handheld in order to gain a chaotic feeling but not lose the narrative.

Richardson says the film is important because it brings to light the awful fact that “entire generations” are being destroyed by genocide. “We need to speak up, and Matt was willing to make a film about the unspeakable,” he says. “That’s what made me want to work with him — a rare opportunity to \work on material that becomes rarer by the year.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Artisans

  • DSC02824.ARW

    'A Private War' Cinematographer Helped Director Make Transition From Documentaries

    Why did veteran cinematographer Robert Richardson, a three-time Oscar winner, agree to work on “A Private War,” the first narrative feature directed by documentarian Matthew Heineman? It had a lot to do with Heineman’s courage and sense of purpose, says the DP. Heineman was nominated for an Oscar himself for his documentary feature “Cartel Land,” […]

  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

    Costume, Production Design Teams Add Emotion to 'Nutcracker and the Four Realms'

    Why did veteran cinematographer Robert Richardson, a three-time Oscar winner, agree to work on “A Private War,” the first narrative feature directed by documentarian Matthew Heineman? It had a lot to do with Heineman’s courage and sense of purpose, says the DP. Heineman was nominated for an Oscar himself for his documentary feature “Cartel Land,” […]

  • First Man BTS

    How Damien Chazelle's 'First Man' Crew Got Ryan Gosling to the Moon

    Why did veteran cinematographer Robert Richardson, a three-time Oscar winner, agree to work on “A Private War,” the first narrative feature directed by documentarian Matthew Heineman? It had a lot to do with Heineman’s courage and sense of purpose, says the DP. Heineman was nominated for an Oscar himself for his documentary feature “Cartel Land,” […]

  • ILM launches television unit.

    ILM Launches TV Unit to Serve Episodic and Streaming Content

    Why did veteran cinematographer Robert Richardson, a three-time Oscar winner, agree to work on “A Private War,” the first narrative feature directed by documentarian Matthew Heineman? It had a lot to do with Heineman’s courage and sense of purpose, says the DP. Heineman was nominated for an Oscar himself for his documentary feature “Cartel Land,” […]

  • Earl Gilbert Cinematographer

    Earl Gilbert, Now Retired, Championed Natural Lighting Techniques in Classic Films

    Why did veteran cinematographer Robert Richardson, a three-time Oscar winner, agree to work on “A Private War,” the first narrative feature directed by documentarian Matthew Heineman? It had a lot to do with Heineman’s courage and sense of purpose, says the DP. Heineman was nominated for an Oscar himself for his documentary feature “Cartel Land,” […]

  • Homecoming Amazon Studios BTS

    'Homecoming' Production Designer on Defining the Series in One Shot

    Why did veteran cinematographer Robert Richardson, a three-time Oscar winner, agree to work on “A Private War,” the first narrative feature directed by documentarian Matthew Heineman? It had a lot to do with Heineman’s courage and sense of purpose, says the DP. Heineman was nominated for an Oscar himself for his documentary feature “Cartel Land,” […]

  • BlacKkKlansman Spike Lee BTS

    'BlacKkKlansman' Production Crew Helps Spike Lee Re-Create the 1970s

    Why did veteran cinematographer Robert Richardson, a three-time Oscar winner, agree to work on “A Private War,” the first narrative feature directed by documentarian Matthew Heineman? It had a lot to do with Heineman’s courage and sense of purpose, says the DP. Heineman was nominated for an Oscar himself for his documentary feature “Cartel Land,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad