‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Bird Box’ Each Score Two COLA Awards

With the 2018-2019 awards season barely out of the gate, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” (pictured above), set for release in March, has already staked a claim in the 2019-2020 race by racking up a couple of trophies at the California On Location Awards. Additionally, Netflix’s “Bird Box,” in limited release and streaming starting Dec. 14, scored two prizes.

The victories were announced at a ceremony in the Beverly Hilton on Dec. 16. The COLAs recognize location managers, public employees and other pros who help expedite and guide on-location production in California.

Other projects scoring wins include HBO’s “Sharp Objects” and “Camping,” Ryan Murphy’s “9-1-1” on Fox, and ABC’s now-canceled series “The Mayor,”

“Captain Marvel,” which garnered prizes in the Studio Feature Film category for Location Manager of the Year (Ilt Jones) and Location Team of the Year, is the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The pic was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and stars Brie Larson in the Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel female superhero role.

Public officials acknowledged at the COLAs this year include John Blanco of the Federal Aviation Administration (Federal), Dena Bellman of California State Parks (State), Gary Smith of Los Angeles County (County), and Mark White of the City of Los Angeles (City).

Teamsters Local 399 also gave its inaugural Distinguished Service Award to Department of Defense Entertainment Liaison Philip Strub in recognition of his exceptional leadership and devoted service. Strub recently retired and was unable to attend; a military delegation was on hand to accept the award on his behalf.

The COLA Awards, now in their 24th year, are produced by Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS). Finalists were selected from nearly 150 film, TV and commercial submissions. Finalists and winners are determined via vote by members of FLICS, past California On Location Awards winners, and a steering committee of Teamsters Local 399 members.

A complete list of COLA Awards recipients follows:

LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – STUDIO FEATURE FILM

Ilt Jones

“Captain Marvel” – Marvel Studios

LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – STUDIO FEATURE FILM

Location Team for “Captain Marvel” – Marvel Studios

Ilt Jones – Supervising Location Manager

Erce Cantu – Key Assistant Location Manager

Lee David Lee – Key Assistant Location Manager

Peter Gluck – Key Assistant Location Manager

Jennifer Kennedy – Key Assistant Location Manager

Michael Louis – Key Assistant Location Manager

Donny Martino – Key Assistant Location Manager

Zach Quemore – Key Assistant Location Manager

Sonia Villerias – Assistant Location Manager

Todd Campbell – Assistant Location Manager

LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – INDEPENDENT FEATURE FILM

Boyd Wilson

“Bird Box“ – Netflix

LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – INDEPENDENT FEATURE FILM

Location Team for “Bird Box” – Netflix

Boyd Wilson – Location Manager

Leann Emmert – Location Manager

Joe Bettencourt – Key Assistant Location Manager

Phillip Jordan Brooks – Key Assistant Location Manager

Jun C. Lin – Key Assistant Location Manager

Jacob M. Torres – Key Assistant Location Manager

Peter Gluck – Location Scout

Justin Harrold – Location Scout

Ted Kim – Location Scout

Vernon Smith – Asst. Location Manager

LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – ONE HOUR TELEVISION

Gregory Alpert

“Sharp Objects” – HBO

LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – ONE HOUR TELEVISION

Location Team for “9-1-1” – 20th Century Fox Television

Heather Haase – Location Manager

Courtney Ochoa – Key Assistant Location Manager (coordinator)

Spencer Coates – Key Assistant Location Manager

Matt Hickman – Key Assistant Location Manager

Jon Hollis – Key Assistant Location Manager

Brooke Kivowitz – Key Assistant Location Manager

Conrad Maslen – Key Assistant Location Manager (Scout)

Lara Massengill – Key Assistant Location Manager

Perri Pearson – Key Assistant Location Manager

Jen Smith – Key Assistant Location Manager

John West – Key Assistant Location Manager

Don Winklebauer – Key Assistant Location Manager (Scout)

Chester Wong – Key Assistant Location Manager

Michael Borushek – Assistant Location Manager

Brittany Klaus – Assistant Location Manager

LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – HALF HOUR TELEVISION

Jennifer “JJ” Levine

“The Mayor” – Disney/ABC Television Group

LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – HALF HOUR TELEVISION

Location Team for “Camping“ – HBO

Nancy Haecker – Location Manager

Clay Dodder – Key Assistant Location Manager

Stevie Nelson – Key Assistant Location Manager

Kyle “Snappy” Oliver – Key Assistant Location Manager

Billy Fox – Assistant Location Manager

Spencer Higgs – Assistant Location Manager

LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – COMMERCIALS

Michael Levy – “Nike Choose Go!”

LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – COMMERCIALS

Location Team for “ATT FirstNet”

John Cefalu – Location Manager

Frank Yoshikane – Location Manager

Keith Nakata – Location Scout

LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – REALITY TELEVISION

Michael Dennis

“Sheriffs: El Dorado County”

LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – REALITY TELEVISION

Location Team for “Sheriffs: El Dorado County”

Michael Dennis – Location Manager

Skyler Brown – Location Assistant

Christian Naranjo – Location Assistant

Daniel Norman – Location Assistant

Justin Taylor – Location Assistant

Roger Perillo – Location Scout Assistant

LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – PRINT ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

Brenda Ferrell – “Calvin Klein”

PUBLIC EMPLOYEE – FEDERAL

John Blanco – Federal Aviation Administration

PUBLIC EMPLOYEE – STATE

Dena Bellman – California State Parks

PUBLIC EMPLOYEE – COUNTY

Gary Smith – Los Angeles County, Chief Executives Office

PUBLIC EMPLOYEE – CITY

Mark White – City of Los Angeles, Dept. of Public Works

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 399 – ASSISTANT LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – TELEVISION

Kimberly Lynn – “Bosch”

Amazon Prime Video

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 399 – ASSISTANT LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – FEATURE FILMS

Lee David Lee – “Captain Marvel”

Marvel Studios