‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Bird Box’ Each Score Two COLA Awards

With the 2018-2019 awards season barely out of the gate, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” (pictured above), set for release in March, has already staked a claim in the 2019-2020 race by racking up a couple of trophies at the California On Location Awards. Additionally, Netflix’s “Bird Box,” in limited release and streaming starting Dec. 14, scored two prizes.
The victories were announced at a ceremony in the Beverly Hilton on Dec. 16. The COLAs recognize location managers, public employees and other pros who help expedite and guide on-location production in California.
Other projects scoring wins include HBO’s “Sharp Objects” and “Camping,” Ryan Murphy’s “9-1-1” on Fox, and ABC’s now-canceled series “The Mayor,”
“Captain Marvel,” which garnered prizes in the Studio Feature Film category for Location Manager of the Year (Ilt Jones) and Location Team of the Year, is the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The pic was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and stars Brie Larson in the Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel female superhero role.
Public officials acknowledged at the COLAs this year include John Blanco of the Federal Aviation Administration (Federal), Dena Bellman of California State Parks (State), Gary Smith of Los Angeles County (County), and Mark White of the City of Los Angeles (City).
Teamsters Local 399 also gave its inaugural Distinguished Service Award to Department of Defense Entertainment Liaison Philip Strub in recognition of his exceptional leadership and devoted service. Strub recently retired and was unable to attend; a military delegation was on hand to accept the award on his behalf.
The COLA Awards, now in their 24th year, are produced by Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS). Finalists were selected from nearly 150 film, TV and commercial submissions. Finalists and winners are determined via vote by members of FLICS, past California On Location Awards winners, and a steering committee of Teamsters Local 399 members.
A complete list of COLA Awards recipients follows:
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – STUDIO FEATURE FILM
Ilt Jones
“Captain Marvel” – Marvel Studios
LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – STUDIO FEATURE FILM
Location Team for “Captain Marvel” – Marvel Studios
Ilt Jones – Supervising Location Manager
Erce Cantu – Key Assistant Location Manager
Lee David Lee – Key Assistant Location Manager
Peter Gluck – Key Assistant Location Manager
Jennifer Kennedy – Key Assistant Location Manager
Michael Louis – Key Assistant Location Manager
Donny Martino – Key Assistant Location Manager
Zach Quemore – Key Assistant Location Manager
Sonia Villerias – Assistant Location Manager
Todd Campbell – Assistant Location Manager
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – INDEPENDENT FEATURE FILM
Boyd Wilson
“Bird Box“ – Netflix
LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – INDEPENDENT FEATURE FILM
Location Team for “Bird Box” – Netflix
Boyd Wilson – Location Manager
Leann Emmert – Location Manager
Joe Bettencourt – Key Assistant Location Manager
Phillip Jordan Brooks – Key Assistant Location Manager
Jun C. Lin – Key Assistant Location Manager
Jacob M. Torres – Key Assistant Location Manager
Peter Gluck – Location Scout
Justin Harrold – Location Scout
Ted Kim – Location Scout
Vernon Smith – Asst. Location Manager
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – ONE HOUR TELEVISION
Gregory Alpert
“Sharp Objects” – HBO
LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – ONE HOUR TELEVISION
Location Team for “9-1-1” – 20th Century Fox Television
Heather Haase – Location Manager
Courtney Ochoa – Key Assistant Location Manager (coordinator)
Spencer Coates – Key Assistant Location Manager
Matt Hickman – Key Assistant Location Manager
Jon Hollis – Key Assistant Location Manager
Brooke Kivowitz – Key Assistant Location Manager
Conrad Maslen – Key Assistant Location Manager (Scout)
Lara Massengill – Key Assistant Location Manager
Perri Pearson – Key Assistant Location Manager
Jen Smith – Key Assistant Location Manager
John West – Key Assistant Location Manager
Don Winklebauer – Key Assistant Location Manager (Scout)
Chester Wong – Key Assistant Location Manager
Michael Borushek – Assistant Location Manager
Brittany Klaus – Assistant Location Manager
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – HALF HOUR TELEVISION
Jennifer “JJ” Levine
“The Mayor” – Disney/ABC Television Group
LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – HALF HOUR TELEVISION
Location Team for “Camping“ – HBO
Nancy Haecker – Location Manager
Clay Dodder – Key Assistant Location Manager
Stevie Nelson – Key Assistant Location Manager
Kyle “Snappy” Oliver – Key Assistant Location Manager
Billy Fox – Assistant Location Manager
Spencer Higgs – Assistant Location Manager
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – COMMERCIALS
Michael Levy – “Nike Choose Go!”
LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – COMMERCIALS
Location Team for “ATT FirstNet”
John Cefalu – Location Manager
Frank Yoshikane – Location Manager
Keith Nakata – Location Scout
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – REALITY TELEVISION
Michael Dennis
“Sheriffs: El Dorado County”
LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – REALITY TELEVISION
Location Team for “Sheriffs: El Dorado County”
Michael Dennis – Location Manager
Skyler Brown – Location Assistant
Christian Naranjo – Location Assistant
Daniel Norman – Location Assistant
Justin Taylor – Location Assistant
Roger Perillo – Location Scout Assistant
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – PRINT ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Brenda Ferrell – “Calvin Klein”
PUBLIC EMPLOYEE – FEDERAL
John Blanco – Federal Aviation Administration
PUBLIC EMPLOYEE – STATE
Dena Bellman – California State Parks
PUBLIC EMPLOYEE – COUNTY
Gary Smith – Los Angeles County, Chief Executives Office
PUBLIC EMPLOYEE – CITY
Mark White – City of Los Angeles, Dept. of Public Works
TEAMSTERS LOCAL 399 – ASSISTANT LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – TELEVISION
Kimberly Lynn – “Bosch”
Amazon Prime Video
TEAMSTERS LOCAL 399 – ASSISTANT LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – FEATURE FILMS
Lee David Lee – “Captain Marvel”
Marvel Studios