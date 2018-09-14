Saban Capital Buys Panavision, Sim Video for $622 Million

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Haim Saban
CREDIT: PAUL BUCK/EPA/Shutterstock

Saban Capital Acquisition is buying camera equipment specialist Panavision and Sim Video International in a $622 million cash and stock deal.

The transaction, announced on Friday, is aimed at creating a comprehensive production and post-production entity. Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., headed by media mogul Haim Saban, intends to change its name to Panavision Holdings Inc. and is expected to continue to trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Panavision president-CEO Kim Snyder will serve as chairman and CEO. Bill Roberts, chief financial officer of Panavision, will serve in that role for the combined company. The deal will close in the first quarter.

“Advancements in technology and the emergence of streaming have fundamentally changed how consumers watch and discover content,” Saban said. “This is driving significant growth in the market for production and post-production services. This secular trend creates a tremendous opportunity for Panavision to leverage its leading technology and pursue opportunistic acquisitions to grow in a manner that is agnostic to the content creator and distribution channel.”

Saban Capital Acquisition will pay Panavision shareholders $368 million in cash and 8.1 million shares of Saban stock with another 6 million shares vesting over time. Sim’s investors will receive $110 million in cash and 3.1 million shares of Saban stock.

“For nearly 65 years, Panavision has proudly served the entertainment industry, providing cutting-edge equipment and exemplary service to support the creative vision of our customers,” Snyder said. “This acquisition will leverage the best of Panavision’s and Sim’s resources by providing comprehensive products and services to best address the ever-adapting needs of content creators globally. These complementary companies subscribe to the same strategic vision: to support our customers as the category-defining provider of end-to-end production and post-production services.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Film

  • Chloe Sevigny, Kristen Stewart Talk Modernity

    Chloe Sevigny, Kristen Stewart Talk Diving into Lizzie Borden's Psyche, Modernity of 'Lizzie'

    Saban Capital Acquisition is buying camera equipment specialist Panavision and Sim Video International in a $622 million cash and stock deal. The transaction, announced on Friday, is aimed at creating a comprehensive production and post-production entity. Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., headed by media mogul Haim Saban, intends to change its name to Panavision Holdings Inc. […]

  • Rachel Weisz

    Rachel Weisz Selected for Gotham Awards Actress Tribute

    Saban Capital Acquisition is buying camera equipment specialist Panavision and Sim Video International in a $622 million cash and stock deal. The transaction, announced on Friday, is aimed at creating a comprehensive production and post-production entity. Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., headed by media mogul Haim Saban, intends to change its name to Panavision Holdings Inc. […]

  • Haim Saban

    Saban Capital Buys Panavision, Sim Video for $622 Million

    Saban Capital Acquisition is buying camera equipment specialist Panavision and Sim Video International in a $622 million cash and stock deal. The transaction, announced on Friday, is aimed at creating a comprehensive production and post-production entity. Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., headed by media mogul Haim Saban, intends to change its name to Panavision Holdings Inc. […]

  • Winter Flies Czech Movie

    Oscars: Multiple European Entries Target Foreign Language Nomination

    Saban Capital Acquisition is buying camera equipment specialist Panavision and Sim Video International in a $622 million cash and stock deal. The transaction, announced on Friday, is aimed at creating a comprehensive production and post-production entity. Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., headed by media mogul Haim Saban, intends to change its name to Panavision Holdings Inc. […]

  • El bosque olvidado

    Mexico’s Pixelatl Festival Dishes Awards, Honors Pixar’s Lee Unkrich

    Saban Capital Acquisition is buying camera equipment specialist Panavision and Sim Video International in a $622 million cash and stock deal. The transaction, announced on Friday, is aimed at creating a comprehensive production and post-production entity. Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., headed by media mogul Haim Saban, intends to change its name to Panavision Holdings Inc. […]

  • Netflix Looks to Partnerships for Growth;

    Netflix Looks to Partnerships for Growth; 'No Plans' for Live Sport

    Saban Capital Acquisition is buying camera equipment specialist Panavision and Sim Video International in a $622 million cash and stock deal. The transaction, announced on Friday, is aimed at creating a comprehensive production and post-production entity. Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., headed by media mogul Haim Saban, intends to change its name to Panavision Holdings Inc. […]

  • Kristen Stewart Calls 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot

    Kristen Stewart Teases 'Woke' 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot

    Saban Capital Acquisition is buying camera equipment specialist Panavision and Sim Video International in a $622 million cash and stock deal. The transaction, announced on Friday, is aimed at creating a comprehensive production and post-production entity. Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., headed by media mogul Haim Saban, intends to change its name to Panavision Holdings Inc. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad