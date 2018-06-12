Kees van Oostrum Re-Elected President of American Society of Cinematographers

The board of governors of the American Society of Cinematographers has re-elected Kees van Oostrum as president to serve his third consecutive one-year term.

The Amsterdam native was elected two years ago to a one-year term, succeeding Richard Crudo. The organization, now in its 99th year, has 370-plus active members and 200 associate members from ancillary segments of the industry. Membership is by invitation only.

The ASC made the announcement Tuesday. Its board also named its roster of officers for 2018-2019, including Bill Bennett, John Simmons and Cynthia Pusheck as vice presidents; Levie Isaacks as treasurer; David Darby as secretary; and Isidore Mankofsky as sergeant-at-arms.

“During this past year at the ASC, we have been steadfastly focused on educational events, international outreach, and efforts to promote diversity and inclusion,” said van Oostrum. “These all support our mission of loyalty, progress and artistry. As we look ahead, we plan to usher in the 100th anniversary of the ASC in a way that commemorates our heritage and positions our members to maintain a leadership role in the evolution of the art and craft of image making.”

Van Oostrum initiated and chairs the ASC Master Class program, which has expanded to locations worldwide under his presidency. The ASC Vision Committee, founded during van Oostrum’s first term, continues to organize symposiums that encourage diversity and inclusion on camera crews, and also offers networking opportunities.

Van Oostrum has earned two Primetime Emmy nominations for his work on the telefilms “Miss Rose White” and “Return to Lonesome Dove,” which was chosen for the 1994 ASC Outstanding Achievement Award. Additional ASC Award nominations for his television credits came for “The Burden of Proof,” “Medusa’s Child,” and “Spartacus.” He also shot the Emmy-winning documentary “The Last Chance.”

Van Oostrom broke into the business in TV documentaries and has more than 80 credits including “Gettysburg” and “Gods and Generals.” He recently wrapped the final season of TV series “The Fosters.”

Members of the 2018-2019 board who voted in this election include: John Bailey, Paul Cameron, Russell Carpenter, Curtis Clark, Dean Cundey, George Spiro Dibie, Stephen Lighthill, Lowell Peterson, Roberto Schaefer, John Toll, and Amelia Vincent. Alternate board members are Karl-Walter Lindenlaub, Stephen Burum, David Darby, Charlie Lieberman, and Eric Steelberg.