ILM’s Dennis Muren to Give Keynote at VIEW Conference

By
Terry Flores

Terry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dennis Muren, senior visual effects supervisor and creative director of Industrial Light & Magic
CREDIT: Greg Grusby

Oscar-winning visual effects veteran Dennis Muren, known for his groundbreaking work on films in the “Star Wars” franchise (including the original trilogy), “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Abyss,” and “Terminator 2,” among others, will give a keynote talk at the VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy.

Muren, senior visual effects supervisor and creative director of Industrial Light & Magic, will discuss “Visual Effects: Defining That Critical, Elusive & Final 5%” at the October event that celebrates computer graphics, interactive and immersive storytelling, animation, visual effects, games, VR, AR, and mixed reality.

Muren’s talk will wrap up the conference on Oct. 26.

Muren joins a strong lineup of keynote speakers, including award-winning composer Hans Zimmer; Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria; senior VP, executive creative director, and head of ILM Rob Bredow; SideFX president and CEO Kim Davidson; Google Spotlight Stories creative director Jan Pinkava; Cornell University professor Don Greenberg; Magic Leap senior VP of creative strategy John Gaeta; and Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon co-founder Nora Twomey, director of last year’s “The Breadwinner,” and one Variety’s 2017 Animators to Watch.

The conference runs from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26. The program also includes a number of workshops, master classes, and panels featuring a wide variety of VFX, animation, games, and VR professionals from around the world. Other confirmed speakers include Pacific Data Images co-founder Glenn Entis; Bill Watral, VFX supervisor for Pixar’s “Incredibles 2;” Jay Worth, VFX supervisor for HBO’s “Westworld;” and Jan-Bart Van Beek, Guerrilla Games’ studio art director; Laika storyboard artist Emanuela Cozzi; Roger Gould, creative director of the theme parks group at Pixar; and Phil Rynda, director of Netflix Kids and Family.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Artisans

  • Dennis Muren, senior visual effects supervisor

    ILM's Dennis Muren to Give Keynote at VIEW Conference

    Oscar-winning visual effects veteran Dennis Muren, known for his groundbreaking work on films in the “Star Wars” franchise (including the original trilogy), “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Abyss,” and “Terminator 2,” among others, will give a keynote talk at the VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy. Muren, senior visual effects supervisor and creative director of […]

  • Catherine Adair The Man in the

    Costume Designers Fight Gender Bias and Pay Inequality

    Oscar-winning visual effects veteran Dennis Muren, known for his groundbreaking work on films in the “Star Wars” franchise (including the original trilogy), “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Abyss,” and “Terminator 2,” among others, will give a keynote talk at the VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy. Muren, senior visual effects supervisor and creative director of […]

  • Animals HBO

    How Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano Bring HBO's 'Animals' to Life

    Oscar-winning visual effects veteran Dennis Muren, known for his groundbreaking work on films in the “Star Wars” franchise (including the original trilogy), “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Abyss,” and “Terminator 2,” among others, will give a keynote talk at the VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy. Muren, senior visual effects supervisor and creative director of […]

  • Editor, Composer Teamed to Bring Pacing,

    Editor and Composer Delivered Pacing, Mood for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

    Oscar-winning visual effects veteran Dennis Muren, known for his groundbreaking work on films in the “Star Wars” franchise (including the original trilogy), “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Abyss,” and “Terminator 2,” among others, will give a keynote talk at the VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy. Muren, senior visual effects supervisor and creative director of […]

  • adrift

    Fiji’s 47% Tax Rebate Is Among Highest in the World

    Oscar-winning visual effects veteran Dennis Muren, known for his groundbreaking work on films in the “Star Wars” franchise (including the original trilogy), “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Abyss,” and “Terminator 2,” among others, will give a keynote talk at the VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy. Muren, senior visual effects supervisor and creative director of […]

  • A Look at Emmy-Nominated Composers for

    Emmys: Limited Series or TV Movie Score Nominees Range From History to Penguins

    Oscar-winning visual effects veteran Dennis Muren, known for his groundbreaking work on films in the “Star Wars” franchise (including the original trilogy), “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Abyss,” and “Terminator 2,” among others, will give a keynote talk at the VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy. Muren, senior visual effects supervisor and creative director of […]

  • Credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Universal Pictures

    Pennsylvania’s 30% Transferrable Tax Credit Pulls in Productions

    Oscar-winning visual effects veteran Dennis Muren, known for his groundbreaking work on films in the “Star Wars” franchise (including the original trilogy), “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Abyss,” and “Terminator 2,” among others, will give a keynote talk at the VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy. Muren, senior visual effects supervisor and creative director of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad