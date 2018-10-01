Hollywood Teamsters, Basic Crafts Unions Ratify 3-Year Deal

Members of the Hollywood Teamsters and four other Basic Crafts Unions have ratified a three-year successor deal to the current master contract.

“Teamsters Local 399 are pleased to announce that the Membership covered under the “Black Book” Agreement have ratified their contract,” the union said on its web site. “We look forward to 3 more years of continued employment and prosperity for our Membership.”

The expiration of the current deal, which covers about 5,000 below-the-line employees, was extended from July 31 to Oct. 15 by the unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers prior to the start of negoations on Aug. 22. Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 399, made the announcement on Aug. 27 that the unions reached a tentative deal with the AMPTP on Aug. 27.

The deal covers the Hollywood-based Teamsters Local 399, which includes drivers and animal wranglers; the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (Local No. 40); Plumbers and Pipefitters (Local No. 78); Studio Utility Employees (Local No. 724); and Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ International Association (Local No. 755).

The Teamsters contract extension came after leaders of 12 of the 13 West locals of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees agreed on July 26 to a new three-year deal — five days before that contract expired. Leaders of the Editors Guild, which operates as Local 700, have strongly opposed the deal, which has also gone out for a ratification vote by its 40,000 members.