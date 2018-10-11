Deluxe Unveils New Color Grading Theater in Hollywood

Deluxe has opened Stage One, its new 4,000-square-foot color grading theater, in Hollywood’s historic Glen Glenn Sound building.

The room is equipped with high-quality projection, including the world’s largest RealD Ultimate Screen in a private facility, as well as advanced color grading, audio and editorial systems.

Currently being graded in the space by colorist Mitch Paulson is Fede Álvarez’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” (pictured), the sequel to David Fincher’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tatoo.” It stars Claire Foy in the latest iteration of Lisbeth Salander. Sony Pictures will release the film on November 9.

“I’ve been dreaming of a space like Stage One since I started color finishing,” said Deluxe senior colorist Skip Kimball. “We’re set up to handle any format and have a fleet of projectors so I can grade on a screen that’s comparable to exhibition.”

Kimball’s recent credits include “Deadpool 2,” “Stranger Things” and “Logan.”

Screen size is critical in his line of work, Kimball explained. “It’s much easier to evaluate the picture and address any issues when you can see it on a 60-foot screen. And the size of Stage One… can comfortably accommodate 120 people, so we can handle conform, color and visual effects all in one space and with the director and cinematographer for a more streamlined process.”

Related 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' With Claire Foy to Premiere at Rome Film Festival Claire Foy Delivers Vengeance in 'Girl in the Spider's Web' Trailer

Stage One “represents Deluxe’s commitment to building the largest color and post operation in the world,” said William Sherak, president, Deluxe Post Production. “The scale, the technology, and comfort give filmmakers an unparalleled experience in finishing their projects.”

Deluxe’s new theater offers a RealD Ultimate Screen with a 45’ x 21’7” maximum image and a Stewart Filmscreen SnoMatte 100 screen with 41’3” x 22’4” maximum image, and can accommodate the latest display monitors, allowing the viewing of content in whatever format is needed throughout production.

The space is also equipped with two Christie Dolby Vision™ Eclipse laser projectors, capable of 108-nit brightness standard as well as high-frame-rate projection and 4K resolution; and Barco 4k projection.