Rachel Matchett Will Lead Technicolor Visual Effects

Technicolor announced it has hired Rachel Matchett to head the group’s new brand, Technicolor Visual Effects.

A creative visual effects house with local studios in Los Angeles Toronto, and London, Technicolor Visual Effects’ recent credits includes feature films “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” “Black Panther,” “Paddington 2,” and episodic shows “This is Us,” “Anne with an E” and ”Black Mirror.”

Matchett joins Technicolor Visual Effects following a long tenure at MPC Film, another Technicolor company, where she most recently served as MPC London global head of production and oversaw visual effects on such projects as “The Jungle Book” and “Blade Runner 2049” (pictured).

“As Technicolor invests in the growth of our visual teams to become a top-of-mind studio to the visual effects community and our trusted clients, having someone of Rachel’s caliber join the established group and take them to the next level is very exciting,” says Technicolor’s president of worldwide post-production Sherri Potter.

Matchett will manage expanded teams in Los Angeles, Toronto and London.

“Technicolor Visual Effects is emerging from its position as one of the industry’s best-kept secrets,” says Matchett. “While continuing to support clients who do color finishing with us, we are excited to work with storytellers from script to screen.”

In addition to MPC, other Technicolor visual effects brands include The Mill, Mr. X, and Mikros.