×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Visual Effects Studio Digital Domain to Open New Location Studio in Montreal

Shop created effects for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Ready Player One'

By
Peter Caranicas

Deputy Editor

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Jaap Buitendijk

Visual effects studio Digital Domain has announced the addition of its ninth location with the opening of a new shop in Montreal. The unit joins the eight existing Digital Domain offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Taipei and Hyderabad.

Digital Domain Montréal will open in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood on March 1, 2019, and will include a full array of production services. The space will start at 10,000 square feet, with room for expansion.

Now celebrating 25 years in business, Digital Domain was founded in 1993 by director James Cameron, the late special effects guru Stan Winston, and digital media exec Scott Ross. Over the years the studio has produced effects for countless commercials and over 100 films, including “Titanic,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” the “Transformers” and “X-Men” franchises, and “Deadpool.”

Recent films that Digital Domain has worked on include Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” (pictured), Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity Wars” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

The company underwent several financial and corporate changes over the years. In 2013 it was majority-bought by Hong Kong-listed Sun Innovation, with Daniel Seah appointed CEO.

Related

“Montréal is fueled by creativity and innovation, and was an obvious choice for the next studio location,” said Seah. “Given the strong animation and visual effects talent pool in Montréal, we are stacking the deck to make this studio location an attractive offering to partners.”

In addition to visual effects, Digital Domain specializes in virtual production, previsualization and virtual reality – serving a wide spectrum of media, including commercials, game cinematics and episodic TV. It was the first independent visual effects studio to enter Greater China.

The opening of the Montreal office will bolster the city’s already robust digital community. “We are thrilled to welcome Digital Domain in Montréal’s thriving ecosystem,” said Montreal mayor Valérie Plante. “This reaffirms our city’s enviable position as a world leader in the vfx and creative industry.”

More Artisans

  • Visual Effects Studio Digital Domain to

    Visual Effects Studio Digital Domain to Open New Location Studio in Montreal

    Visual effects studio Digital Domain has announced the addition of its ninth location with the opening of a new shop in Montreal. The unit joins the eight existing Digital Domain offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Taipei and Hyderabad. Digital Domain Montréal will open in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood on March [...]

  • Aquaman 2018

    Morocco Lures Filmmakers With Geography, History and Incentives

    At the confluence of Berber, Arabian, and European cultural influences, the North African nation of Morocco boasts a long and sunny Atlantic coastline, the soaring and snowy peaks of the Atlas Mountains, and legendary cities such as Fez and Marrakesh that offer urban landscapes suggestive of eras ranging from Biblical times to the modern age [...]

  • Dynasties BBC

    Bristol Is Home to Production Companies Known for Global Wildlife Projects

    Bristol, two hours west of London and known by toon enthusiasts as the home of Aardman Animations, also happens to be the world center of wildlife filmmaking and home to the top producers, directors and camera pros creating the influx of natural history shows that continue to grow ever more popular on TV screens around [...]

  • Queen of Scots Hair and Makeup

    'Mary Queen of Scots' Hair, Makeup Artist Gave Substance and Style to Battling Queens

    Jenny Shircore has done the makeup and hair of several queens over the years: Cate Blanchett in “Elizabeth” and “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (she won an Oscar for the former) and Emily Blunt in “The Young Victoria.”  In fact, she had to be convinced to do it again for Saoirse Ronan’s Queen Mary and Margot Robbie’s [...]

  • Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..L to R:

    Ryan Coogler on How 'Black Panther' Broke Barriers Below-the-Line, Too

    With more than $1.3 billion at the global box office, “Black Panther” was one of the year’s biggest hits. Though some people expected just another superhero film, the project turned out to be much deeper and more complex than that. Many called it a social turning point because it was the first blockbuster with a [...]

  • Payroll Specialist Cast & Crew Sold

    Payroll Specialist Cast & Crew Sold to Investment Fund EQT VIII

    Payroll specialist Cast & Crew Entertainment Services has been sold by Silver Lake to the investment Fund EQT VIII for an undisclosed price. Cast & Crew, based in Burbank, Calif., and founded in 1976, touts itself as the premier provider of technology-enabled payroll and production-management services to the entertainment industry. Services include payroll processing, residuals [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad