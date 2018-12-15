Visual Effects Studio Digital Domain to Open New Location Studio in Montreal

Visual effects studio Digital Domain has announced the addition of its ninth location with the opening of a new shop in Montreal. The unit joins the eight existing Digital Domain offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Taipei and Hyderabad.

Digital Domain Montréal will open in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood on March 1, 2019, and will include a full array of production services. The space will start at 10,000 square feet, with room for expansion.

Now celebrating 25 years in business, Digital Domain was founded in 1993 by director James Cameron, the late special effects guru Stan Winston, and digital media exec Scott Ross. Over the years the studio has produced effects for countless commercials and over 100 films, including “Titanic,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” the “Transformers” and “X-Men” franchises, and “Deadpool.”

Recent films that Digital Domain has worked on include Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” (pictured), Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity Wars” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

The company underwent several financial and corporate changes over the years. In 2013 it was majority-bought by Hong Kong-listed Sun Innovation, with Daniel Seah appointed CEO.

“Montréal is fueled by creativity and innovation, and was an obvious choice for the next studio location,” said Seah. “Given the strong animation and visual effects talent pool in Montréal, we are stacking the deck to make this studio location an attractive offering to partners.”

In addition to visual effects, Digital Domain specializes in virtual production, previsualization and virtual reality – serving a wide spectrum of media, including commercials, game cinematics and episodic TV. It was the first independent visual effects studio to enter Greater China.

The opening of the Montreal office will bolster the city’s already robust digital community. “We are thrilled to welcome Digital Domain in Montréal’s thriving ecosystem,” said Montreal mayor Valérie Plante. “This reaffirms our city’s enviable position as a world leader in the vfx and creative industry.”