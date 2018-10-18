Hollywood Tech Artists Converge on Italy for View Confab

Eleven years ago, a little Italian conference called Virtuality was transformed into the View Conference, which has grown steadily in attendance and prestige ever since. Under the direction of U.S. transplant Maria Elena Gutierrez, View, an amalgam of Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually attracted a who’s-who of luminaries in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality — and this year music has been added to the mix.

“You can get a sense of the diversity and caliber of the View Conference this year by considering the brainpower, creative prowess, artistry and achievements of our remarkable keynote speakers,” Gutierrez says.

Those speakers include prolific composer Hans Zimmer; senior visual-effects supervisor and creative director of Industrial Light & Magic Dennis Muren, who is known for his groundbreaking work on the original “Star Wars” trilogy, “E.T.,” “Terminator 2” and “Jurassic Park”; Google Spotlight Stories creative director Jan Pinkava; Nora Twomey, Cartoon Saloon co-founder and director of last year’s “The Breadwinner”; Magic Leap’s John Gaeta, known for his vfx work on the “Matrix” trilogy; Mireille Soria, president of Paramount Animation; and overall vfx supervisor for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” Rob Bredow, senior VP, executive creative director and head of ILM. And that’s just for starters.

“Each View Conference becomes a world unto its own, shaped by the speakers and attendees,” Gutierrez says. “I have a feeling this year’s conference will evolve into one of the most unique, thought-provoking and creative collaborations we’ve had yet.”

Speakers and attendees alike flock to the conference in Turin because of its relaxed atmosphere, the beautiful Italian setting and the high-level networking. Gutierrez says the weeklong event is not your traditional confab.

“View is not just a conference; it’s a community of people,” she says. “Folks love attending and staying the week to network and relax. Turin is such a rich, magical city with a solid history in the arts. To play host to the best artists in the world is an honor.”

“The View Conference represents an incredible confluence of experts, enthusiasts and new developments in VR, AR, gaming, digital cinema and animation, and I’m very much looking forward both to sharing my thoughts as well as learning from my peers,” says Soria, who will deliver her keynote on Oct. 23. “I’ll be sharing how my personal experiences and trajectory have informed my path in animation, as well as discussing some of the exciting projects that I’m working on.”

Bredow will discuss his experiences working with Ron Howard on “Solo” in his keynote, also set for Oct. 23. “I plan to present a detailed behind-the-scenes look at some of the creative decision-making processes used on the film and talk about how ‘theme’ can help drive the creative decision-making for any project. I learned a lot from Ron Howard on how best to manage a creative team and hope to pass along some of that.”

New at View this year is the presentation of the Visionary Award, which will go to Irish filmmaker Twomey. “We’re proud to honor Nora with the first Visionary Award for bringing compelling and diverse stories to the screen and for giving women a voice through her beautiful and poetic cinema.”

Twomey’s “The Breadwinner” will screen at the accompanying ViewFest, which features films made by some of the conference participants as well as a shorts competition judged by some of the confab’s speakers. It will run from Oct. 19-21. Other films screening at ViewFest are “Incredibles 2,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Hotel Transylvania 3” and a retrospective of the films of Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata, who died this year at 82.

The 2018 edition of View hasn’t even started yet and potential speakers are already clamoring for a spot in 2019’s conference, according to Gutierrez. “Already we’ve had to define our 2019 dates because requests are coming in from big names to attend.”

Tipsheet

What: View Conference

When: Oct. 22-26

Where: Turin, Italy

Web: viewconference.it