‘E.T.’ Editor Carole Littleton Will Receive ‘Unique Visual Sensitivity’ Award at Camerimage

Carol Littleton, whose work spans “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” “The Big Chill, “Twilight” and “A Walk in the Woods,” will receive the award for Editor with Unique Visual Sensitivity at the Camerimage Film Festival, which will take place from Nov. 10 to 17 in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Although Littleton has worked on nearly 40 feature films, she shared almost a third of them with two directors: Lawrence Kasdan and Jonathan Demme. For the former she cut eight films, beginning with his debut, “Body Heat.” Kasdan hired her because he believed only a woman editor would be able to infuse the erotic scenes with a perfect amount of subtlety and visual refinement.

For Demme she edited four pictures, including the 2004 political thriller “The Manchurian Candidate,” which referenced the John Frankenheimer classic.

Littleton’s other work includes Justin Chadwick’s “The Other Boleyn Girl” and Ken Kwapis’ “A Walk in the Woods.”

The editor received an Oscar nomination in 1983 for her work on “E.T.” and won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding single camera picture editing in 2000 for “Tuesdays with Morrie.”

A member of American Cinema Editors, Littleton won that organization’s Eddie award in 2017 for best edited miniseries or motion picture for television for “All the Way.” She also received ACE’s Career Achievement Award in 2016.

Littleton is married to cinematographer John Bailey (“Ordinary People,” “Groundhog Day”), who is president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Camerimage is dedicated to the celebration of cinematography and recognition of its creators. The event, now in its 26th year, brings professional DPs and filmmakers together with film industry and technology executives.