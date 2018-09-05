How Accurate Sets Can Help an Entire TV Production

By

Randee's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Alienist
CREDIT: Kata Vermes

Finely detailed sets and productions aren’t just to draw in potential audiences: Everyone from actors to the crew can benefit from a highly-specific, realistic environment.

“First and foremost where we look is for detail in performance,” says “Handmaid’s Tale” director Kari Skogland. “I’m very conscious to make the set as real and alive as possible so the performer is really in their reality — and that makes their job less difficult, if the room they’re in feels true and authentic.”

A historically accurate set can also benefit the production as a whole when it comes to framing sequences, notes “Alienist” production designer Mara LePere-Schloop. “By giving the actors and crew specificity in detail, we allow for opportunities of discovery for everyone involved: DPs can set up shots that utilize the uniqueness of a prop or the complexity of an architectural composition … and the audience can linger over elements large and small that aid in world building.”

“You’re not making a documentary,” says Skogland. “You take all the lovely details of this world, and lock onto the ones that are cinematic. You’re always looking for the God in the details.”

More Artisans

  • The Alienist

    How Accurate Sets Can Help an Entire TV Production

    Finely detailed sets and productions aren’t just to draw in potential audiences: Everyone from actors to the crew can benefit from a highly-specific, realistic environment. “First and foremost where we look is for detail in performance,” says “Handmaid’s Tale” director Kari Skogland. “I’m very conscious to make the set as real and alive as possible […]

  • Handmaids Tale Patrick Melrose

    Emmys: Artisans Up Their Game for High-Def Scrutiny

    Finely detailed sets and productions aren’t just to draw in potential audiences: Everyone from actors to the crew can benefit from a highly-specific, realistic environment. “First and foremost where we look is for detail in performance,” says “Handmaid’s Tale” director Kari Skogland. “I’m very conscious to make the set as real and alive as possible […]

  • null

    'First Man' Gets Space-Age Feel With Unusual Instruments, Retro Sounds

    Finely detailed sets and productions aren’t just to draw in potential audiences: Everyone from actors to the crew can benefit from a highly-specific, realistic environment. “First and foremost where we look is for detail in performance,” says “Handmaid’s Tale” director Kari Skogland. “I’m very conscious to make the set as real and alive as possible […]

  • Dan Striepeke Makeup Artist Green Mile

    Veteran Makeup Artist Dan Striepeke Has Special Bond With Tom Hanks

    Finely detailed sets and productions aren’t just to draw in potential audiences: Everyone from actors to the crew can benefit from a highly-specific, realistic environment. “First and foremost where we look is for detail in performance,” says “Handmaid’s Tale” director Kari Skogland. “I’m very conscious to make the set as real and alive as possible […]

  • Andy Casagrande Shark Week Cinematographer

    How a Shark Week Cinematographer Captures the Predators

    Finely detailed sets and productions aren’t just to draw in potential audiences: Everyone from actors to the crew can benefit from a highly-specific, realistic environment. “First and foremost where we look is for detail in performance,” says “Handmaid’s Tale” director Kari Skogland. “I’m very conscious to make the set as real and alive as possible […]

  • Poison Rose Crew Members Disabilities Inclusion

    Behind-the-Camera Crews With Disabilities Demand Inclusion

    Finely detailed sets and productions aren’t just to draw in potential audiences: Everyone from actors to the crew can benefit from a highly-specific, realistic environment. “First and foremost where we look is for detail in performance,” says “Handmaid’s Tale” director Kari Skogland. “I’m very conscious to make the set as real and alive as possible […]

  • Witold Sobocinski

    Cinematographer Witold Sobociński to Receive Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award

    Finely detailed sets and productions aren’t just to draw in potential audiences: Everyone from actors to the crew can benefit from a highly-specific, realistic environment. “First and foremost where we look is for detail in performance,” says “Handmaid’s Tale” director Kari Skogland. “I’m very conscious to make the set as real and alive as possible […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad