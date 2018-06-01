Costume Designers Vying for Emmy Glory Crafts Garments to Fit Demanding Shows

By

Karen's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dancing with the Stars JORDAN FISHER LINDSAY ARNOLD
CREDIT: ABC

In TV’s new world of HD cameras, tighter-than-tight deadlines and all-angles shooting, costume designers must strive to withstand the kinds of physical and technological strains that could pull their creations apart.

Whether making a wardrobe for performance shows including ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” NBC’s “The Voice” or VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; for sketch comedies such as NBC’s “Saturday Night Live”; or scripted dramas like Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” costume designers must contend with HD and what it means for their color and fabric choices.

“Purple is a perfect example of how HD can affect what you’re doing because it’s a mixture of red and blue so you don’t really know how it’s going to look on camera, and we don’t do camera tests because there’s no time, and sometimes we get a request for something on a Friday that will air on Saturday,” says costume designer Tom Broecker, a 2014 Emmy winner for “SNL.” “For us it’s also a whirlwind because of how fast things change in politics, and the writers will want to do something with that right away.”

Related

For “Unfortunate Events,” HD means going the extra mile to get that lived-in feeling for the clothes. “We use this wonderful, sticky stage dirt to give them a fantastic disgusting look because we wanted everything to be of this place,” says costume designer Cynthia Summers.

Then there are also physical performance challenges for some shows that only add to the excitement for designers. If someone will walk a runway or do a big dance number in a costume, then they might have to make an adjustment at rehearsal. But they also always need to add some glitz and help a dance contestant or drag performer make a showy case for their work.

 “Sometimes we don’t realize there’s going to be a low camera angle or that one of the dancers is going to swing over another dancer, so we have to do some last-minute lace to cover up something that’s showing that shouldn’t,” says Daniela Gschwendtner, who has been Emmy-nommed twice for her work on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“The costumes have to move with the dancers so we’re always working to see how we can give them something that works with the song, the style of dance and steps they will do.”

Erin Hirsh, costume designer nominated twice for her work for NBC’s “The Voice,” tries to help contestants find a look that will give them confidence while they compete. She often adds embellishments for an extra pop. Zaldy Goco, who has worked with RuPaul for many years, also aims for impact.

“[RuPaul] wants to look like a goddess,” says Goco, last year’s Emmy winner in the category for variety, nonfiction or reality program costumes. “The fabrics, the design, it all has to work and be glamorous at the same time because drag doesn’t sit still.”

(Pictured above: Actor Jordan Fisher and partner Lindsay Arnold in “Dancing With the Stars”)

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • Philip K Dicks Electric Dreams American

    Contenders for Title Design Emmy Set the Stage and Conjure the Mood

    In TV’s new world of HD cameras, tighter-than-tight deadlines and all-angles shooting, costume designers must strive to withstand the kinds of physical and technological strains that could pull their creations apart. Whether making a wardrobe for performance shows including ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” NBC’s “The Voice” or VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; for sketch comedies […]

  • Emmy Contenders for Visual Effects Create

    Visual Effects Artists Vie for Emmys With Thrilling Action and Mind-Bending Visuals

    In TV’s new world of HD cameras, tighter-than-tight deadlines and all-angles shooting, costume designers must strive to withstand the kinds of physical and technological strains that could pull their creations apart. Whether making a wardrobe for performance shows including ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” NBC’s “The Voice” or VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; for sketch comedies […]

  • DEAR WHITE PEOPLE

    Composers Vying for Emmys Build Musical Atmosphere for TV's Top Shows

    In TV’s new world of HD cameras, tighter-than-tight deadlines and all-angles shooting, costume designers must strive to withstand the kinds of physical and technological strains that could pull their creations apart. Whether making a wardrobe for performance shows including ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” NBC’s “The Voice” or VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; for sketch comedies […]

  • LOST IN SPACE

    Emmy Contenders for Sound Create New Aural Landscapes

    In TV’s new world of HD cameras, tighter-than-tight deadlines and all-angles shooting, costume designers must strive to withstand the kinds of physical and technological strains that could pull their creations apart. Whether making a wardrobe for performance shows including ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” NBC’s “The Voice” or VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; for sketch comedies […]

  • Stranger Things The Upsidedown Editing

    Editors Vying for Emmys Shape Stories With Smart Cutting

    In TV’s new world of HD cameras, tighter-than-tight deadlines and all-angles shooting, costume designers must strive to withstand the kinds of physical and technological strains that could pull their creations apart. Whether making a wardrobe for performance shows including ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” NBC’s “The Voice” or VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; for sketch comedies […]

  • "Cuchillo" -- Coverage of the CBS

    Stunt Artists Compete for Emmys With Action-Packed Thrills

    In TV’s new world of HD cameras, tighter-than-tight deadlines and all-angles shooting, costume designers must strive to withstand the kinds of physical and technological strains that could pull their creations apart. Whether making a wardrobe for performance shows including ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” NBC’s “The Voice” or VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; for sketch comedies […]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Kristen Wiig"

    Hair & Makeup Artists Vie for Emmy With the Right Look for Challenging Shows

    In TV’s new world of HD cameras, tighter-than-tight deadlines and all-angles shooting, costume designers must strive to withstand the kinds of physical and technological strains that could pull their creations apart. Whether making a wardrobe for performance shows including ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” NBC’s “The Voice” or VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; for sketch comedies […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad